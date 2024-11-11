In Maharashtra, India's Secular-Nationalist Narrative Faces A Pivotal Poll

As in Haryana, Maharashtra has several parties outside the main alliances of the MVA and the Mahayuti that could influence the outcome. The BJP has often effectively leveraged these parties to its advantage. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar secured 4.58% of the vote share in 2019, but did not win any seats. The VBA is often seen as a “spoiler” party benefitting the BJP by siphoning anti-BJP votes, and helping the BJP secure narrow wins in certain areas. However, over the decade, its influence has been declining and hence it many not have much impact in this election. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which is known for drawing away non-BJP votes, is a smaller factor because its overall effect has historically been minimal compared to the VBA’s. As for the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Raj Thackeray’s independent candidacy in this election is notable. Some speculate it may be a tactic to secure the BJP’s backing for key MNS candidates such as Thackeray’s son, after which Raj Thackeray might withdraw his candidates and support the Mahayuti. Should he maintain independence, however, the MNS may dent the Mahayuti’s base.