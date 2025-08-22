Asia Cup 2025: Hong Kong Announces 20-Man Squad For Preparations In UAE

Hong Kong announces 20-man squad for UAE Asia Cup camp starting August 24.
Kaushal Silva to debut as head coach, with Yasim Murtaza as captain.
Squad blends experienced stars and young talent to prepare for T20 Asia Cup 2025.
Hong Kong has named a 20-member squad for a preparation camp in the UAE ahead of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup, scheduled to start on September 9. The camp will feature competitive matches and intensive training sessions designed to fine-tune strategies ahead of the eight-team tournament. The squad is set to depart for the UAE on August 24.
The camp marks the first major assignment for newly appointed head coach Kaushal Silva and captain Yasim Murtaza. Silva emphasized the importance of the tour in assessing the squad and building team cohesion.
“As we embark on our journey to the Asia Cup 2025, our final preparations will begin with this tour, where we will take 20 players. This wider squad will allow me to better assess each individual and provide players with the opportunity to hone their skills, build stronger bonds and a winning mentality within the group.”
Silva also highlighted the practical benefits of the UAE camp. “This preparation tour will be crucial in helping the team acclimatize to the weather and pitch conditions. We are planning matches at different venues and will gain valuable experience through under-lights training, which I believe will be extremely beneficial for our players.”
An Experience Squad
The squad features a blend of experience and youth, including notable players such as Anshuman Rath, Nizakat Khan, Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Kinchit Shah, Ayush Shukla, and Haroon Arshad. Silva stressed the competitive ethos he expects from the squad.
“Each player has to earn their spot. We are not here to participate; we are here to compete, win games, and enjoy the experience.”
On the balance within the team, Silva added: “The strength of this squad lies in the balance we have built, combining experienced senior players with exciting young talent. This combination is essential for success in a tournament of this magnitude, and I have full confidence in this group to represent Hong Kong, China with pride, resilience, and ambition.”
Hong Kong's Fifth Qualification
Hong Kong qualified for the Asia Cup via the 2024 ACC Premier Cup, defeating Nepal in the third-place playoff. This will be Hong Kong’s fifth appearance in the Asia Cup, following previous campaigns in 2004, 2008, 2018, and 2022.
Hong Kong Squad:
Yasim Murtaza (Captain), Babar Hayat (Vice-Captain), Zeeshan Ali (WK), Niazakat Khan, Mohammad Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Ehsan Khan, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Anas Khan, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali-Hassan, Shahid Wasif (WK), Ghazanfar Mohammad, and Mohammad Waheed.