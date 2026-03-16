BAN Vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Pakistan Lodge Complaint After Bangladesh Review In Final Over

Pakistan's players stand up for the national anthem before the start of the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Mirpur, Bangladesh, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Pakistan's players stand up for the national anthem before the start of the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Mirpur, Bangladesh, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)