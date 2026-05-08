BAN Vs PAK 1st Test: Why Is Babar Azam Missing The Opening Match Against Bangladesh?

Summary of this article
Babar Azam has been ruled out of the first Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka due to a left knee injury
Babar underwent an MRI scan after leaving training early at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, with Pakistan’s medical team continuing to assess his condition
The injury comes after Babar’s impressive Pakistan Super League campaign
Babar Azam has been ruled out of Pakistan’s first Test against Bangladesh, scheduled from May 8-12 in Mirpur, after suffering a left knee injury ahead of the match.
The star batter left Pakistan’s training session early at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday before undergoing an MRI scan. Following further assessment by the medical team, Pakistan confirmed that Babar would not be available for the series opener.
“Pakistan batter Babar Azam will not be available for the first Test match against Bangladesh due to a injury in left knee. The team's medical panel is currently assessing his condition. Further updates will be shared in due course,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.
The PCB did not confirm whether Babar would miss the remainder of the series, with the board stating that his recovery continues to be monitored.
The setback comes just as Babar appeared to have rediscovered rhythm with the bat. The former Pakistan captain was in sensational form during the latest edition of the Pakistan Super League, finishing as the competition’s highest run-scorer with 588 runs in 11 matches at an average of 73.02 and a strike rate of 145.90. He also guided Peshawar Zalmi to the PSL title.
Pakistan skipper Shan Masood had recently backed Babar to carry that white-ball form into the Test series, particularly after the batter struggled in the longer format over the past two years. Babar has not scored a Test hundred since 2022, although his recent performances in the PSL had sparked optimism within the camp.
Babar landed in Bangladesh on Monday, only hours after helping Zalmi win the PSL final. He trained normally during the first two days with the squad, but experienced pain in his left knee on Thursday morning. The medical staff eventually decided not to risk him for the first Test.
His absence now leaves Pakistan with a selection headache in the batting department. Imam-ul-Haq is expected to open alongside Shan Masood, while one of Azam Awais or Abdullah Fazal could make a Test debut.
Pakistan may also consider adding seam-bowling all-rounder Amad Butt to the XI, which could push Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel higher up the order.
The opening Test begins in Dhaka on May 8, while the second and final match of the series will be played in Sylhet from May 16.
ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|D
|T
|Pts
|Pct
|1
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|84
|87.5
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|28
|77.78
|3
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|36
|75
|4
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|16
|66.67
|5
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|50
|6
|India
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|52
|48.15
|7
|England
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|38
|31.67
|8
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|16.67
|9
|West Indies
|8
|0
|7
|1
|0
|4
|4.17
Pakistan are currently playing their first away series of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. Their previous Test assignment ended in a 1-1 draw at home against South Africa, while Bangladesh had beaten Pakistan 2-0 the last time the two sides met in a Test series.