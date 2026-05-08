BAN Vs PAK Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Islam, Joy Open For Bangladesh As Afridi Hunts Early Wickets | BAN 18/0 (5.2)

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: BAN 14/0 (4)
Mohammad Abbas floats one up outside off and Shadman Islam wastes absolutely no time. A confident stride forward, high elbow, and the cover drive is pure timing. The ball screams through the covers, splits the field with ease, and races away to the boundary.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Game On!
Here we go then! The first ball is moments away in Mirpur as Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shadman Islam walk out to open the innings for Bangladesh.
All eyes on Mahmudul Hasan Joy as he takes strike, while Pakistan throw the new ball to their pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi. Fresh pitch, red ball swinging around under cloudy skies, we are officially underway.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Playing XIs
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Ebadot Hossain
Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Azan Awais, Abdullah Fazal, Shan Masood(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Toss Update
Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to field.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Squads
Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Azan Awais, Shan Masood(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Khurram Shahzad, Hasan Ali, Amad Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Khurram Shahzad, Ghazi Ghori, Abdullah Fazal
Bangladesh Squad: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Amite Hasan