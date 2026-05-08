BAN Vs PAK Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Islam, Joy Open For Bangladesh As Afridi Hunts Early Wickets | BAN 18/0 (5.2)

BAN Vs PAK Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Islam, Joy Open For Bangladesh As Afridi Hunts Early Wickets AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 1 of the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Friday, May 8, at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The test rivalry resumes nearly two years after Bangladesh stunned Pakistan with a historic 2-0 away Test series win in Rawalpindi. Both sides enter the contest with limited recent red-ball cricket, while Pakistan also have to cope without Babar Azam due to injury. Bangladesh will rely on their pace attack led by Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed, while Pakistan are expected to bank on the spin duo of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali on a Mirpur surface that could assist both seam and spin. Stay tuned for live updates from Day 1.

LIVE UPDATES

8 May 2026, 09:52:15 am IST Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: BAN 14/0 (4) Mohammad Abbas floats one up outside off and Shadman Islam wastes absolutely no time. A confident stride forward, high elbow, and the cover drive is pure timing. The ball screams through the covers, splits the field with ease, and races away to the boundary.

8 May 2026, 09:47:49 am IST Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Game On! Here we go then! The first ball is moments away in Mirpur as Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shadman Islam walk out to open the innings for Bangladesh. All eyes on Mahmudul Hasan Joy as he takes strike, while Pakistan throw the new ball to their pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi. Fresh pitch, red ball swinging around under cloudy skies, we are officially underway.

8 May 2026, 09:10:59 am IST Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Playing XIs Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Ebadot Hossain Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Azan Awais, Abdullah Fazal, Shan Masood(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas

8 May 2026, 09:04:49 am IST Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Toss Update Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to field.

8 May 2026, 09:04:21 am IST Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Squads Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Azan Awais, Shan Masood(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Khurram Shahzad, Hasan Ali, Amad Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Khurram Shahzad, Ghazi Ghori, Abdullah Fazal Bangladesh Squad: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Amite Hasan