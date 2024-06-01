  1. HOME
Name: Hasan Ali

Born: 02 July 1994, in Ladhe Wala Waraich, Gujranwala, Punjab

Hasan Ali is a Pakistani cricketer who plays for the Pakistan National Team in all formats. He was among the thirty-three players selected by the Pakistan Cricket Board to receive a central contract for the 2018–19 season.

Ali started playing cricket at a young age. Under the tutelage of local cricketers like his elder brother Ata-ur-Rehman (distinct from the former international cricketer) and Ansar Zafar Rathore, Ali honed his skills and was selected for the city's U16 side by the age of 14.

He joined Peshawar Zalmi for the 2016 Pakistan Super League and debuted against Karachi Kings in its inaugural edition. Retained by Zalmi in the 2017 player draft, he emerged as their second-highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets from 11 matches. In the 2019 season, he topped the wicket-taking charts with 25 dismissals, earning him the Bowler of the Tournament title. Selected for the Amsterdam Knights in the Euro T20 Slam's debut edition in July 2019, the tournament was canceled the next month.

In January 2021, he clinched a century in the final of the 2020–21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, securing the Player of the Final and Tournament awards. Appointed as the captain of Central Punjab for the 2020–21 Pakistan Cup, he showcased his leadership skills. Islamabad United signed him in December 2021 for the 2022 Pakistan Super League, while Lancashire County Cricket Club recruited him for six matches in the County Championship in March 2022. In 2023, he transitioned from Islamabad United to Karachi Kings, trading places with Imad Wasim.

Ali was included in Pakistan's One Day International (ODI) squad for their matches against England and Ireland. His ODI debut came against Ireland on 18 August 2016. Subsequently, he made his Twenty20 International debut against England on 7 September 2016. Notably, Ali achieved his first five-wicket haul in ODIs against Australia on 22 January 2017.

In April 2017, Ali received a call-up to Pakistan's Test squad for their series against the West Indies. He marked his Test debut in the third Test against the West Indies on 10 May 2017.

In June 2017, Ali was selected for Pakistan's squad for the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan clinched the trophy for the first time, defeating their arch-rivals India by a remarkable margin of 180 runs. Ali's outstanding performance earned him the title of Player of the Tournament, and he also secured the Golden Ball award.

In October 2017, during a match against Sri Lanka, Ali achieved the milestone of becoming the fastest bowler from Pakistan to reach 50 wickets in ODIs, measured by the number of matches played. Additionally, in the same month, he ascended to the top spot in the International Cricket Council's ODI rankings for bowlers, accomplishing this feat just 426 days after his debut, making him the third-fastest player to achieve this milestone in cricket history.

2017 was the year in which Ali emerged as the leading wicket-taker in ODIs, claiming a total of 45 dismissals, earning him title of Pakistan Cricket Board's Emerging Player of the Year. Recognizing his outstanding talent and potential, the ICC honored him as the ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year.

In April 2019, Ali was selected for Pakistan's squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. During Pakistan's opening match of the tournament on 31 May 2019, Ali marked his 50th appearance in ODI cricket.

In January 2021, after a two-year absence, Ali made a comeback to Pakistan's Test squad for their home series against South Africa and received the title of Man of the Match for taking nine wickets in total, including his 50th Test wicket during the same match. Moreover, Ali's exceptional bowling throughout the series against Zimbabwe led to him being named the Player of the Series.

In September of the same year, Ali was included in Pakistan's squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Additionally, on September 22, 2023, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the 15-player squad for the upcoming 2023 World Cup in India, where Ali, the 29-year-old fast bowler. This marked Ali's selection in Pakistan's squad for the 2023 World Cup.

