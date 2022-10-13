ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Five Highlights From Previous Editions

It's been 15 years since the first ever T20 World Cup in South Africa. Visuals of India’s triumph in the inaugural edition, under the captaincy of the long-haired Mahendra Singh Dhoni, are still relatively fresh in memory. (More Cricket News)

There have been many winners since. Pakistan took the title in 2009, followed by England in 2010. The West Indies won it twice (2012 and 2016) whereas Sri Lanka clinched it in 2014. Australia won the 2021 edition.

Here are some of the iconic moments from the history of the tournament.

Yuvraj Singh's 6 Sixes (2007 T20 World Cup):

Indian southpaw Yuvraj Singh hitting six sixes off Stuart Broad continues to have high recall value. Batting first, India started off well thanks to a partnership between Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir. Then came the 'moment' from Yuvraj, as he clubbed Broad in the 19th over all across Durban’s Kingsmead ground. Yuvraj ended up scoring 58 off 16 deliveries as India posted a mammoth 218 to which the English had no answer to.

Carlos Braithwaite's four sixes (2016 T20 World Cup):

England were on course to win their second T20 World Cup at the 2016 edition of the tournament at the Eden Gardens. With 19 required in the final over, very few could have imagined a victory for the batting team, but Braithwaite did the unthinkable. The West Indies all-rounder sent the first four deliveries off Stokes' out of the park, as West Indies sealed their second T20 title. Chasing 156 for victory, Brathwaite (34* off 10) and Marlon Samuels (85* off 66) made sure the 'Calypso Kings' danced away with the trophy.

Matthew Wade’s dropped catch by Hasan Ali (2021 T20 World Cup)

In the second semi-final of the 2021 T20 World Cup between Australia and Pakistan, the Men in Green were on the ascendant, as they posted a massive 176 on the board. In reply, Australia started poorly as they lost wickets in clusters. At 96/5, they seemed out of it. However, wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade, along with Marcus Stoinis, stitched a partnership to put the Aussies back in the driver’s seat. Worse, in the 19th over, Hasan Ali dropped Wade off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi. After the game, Ali received a lot of criticism from fans in Pakistan.

The Dutch Stun England at Lord's (2009 T20 World Cup)

England vs Netherlands had only one winner written over it but as they say, cricket's a funny old game. Choosing to bowl first, England posted 162 off 20 overs. In reply, the Dutch were 66/3 in 8.1 overs. But some smart batting from Tom de Grooth (49) and Peter Borren (30) took their team towards the target. With seven to win in the final over, Stuart Broad bowled a neat and tidy line as the Dutch batters dealt in singles. With two runs required off the final ball, Edgar Schiferli and Ten Doeschate scampered for a couple as the Netherlands stunned the 2010 champions at the Home of Cricket, no less.

Misbah-ul-Haq's disastrous scoop (2007 T20 World Cup)

The moment seems frozen in time. Chasing a target of 158, the Men in Green got the game into the final over, as they needed 13 with only one wicket in hand. The Pakistan skipper had the match in the palm of his hands as he clubbed the second delivery for six. With the equation now down to 6 off 4 balls, Misbah tried to be cheeky as he scooped the ball to short fine-leg, but it went straight into Sreesanth's hands, and India won their maiden T20 World Cup title.