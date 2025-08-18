Football

Man United 0-1 Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26: Calafiori Goal Snatches Three Points For The Gunners

Arsenal kept at bay Manchester United’s expensively assembled forward line and scored again from a set piece to win 1-0 in the marquee match in the opening round of the Premier League on Sunday. Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori nodded in from close range in the 13th minute after United back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayındır — starting ahead of Andre Onana — flapped at the ball from a corner whipped in by Declan Rice. While Arsenal followed likely title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in claiming an opening-weekend victory, United fell to a loss that is all-to-familiar under Ruben Amorim following a woeful 15th-place finish last season by English soccer’s fallen giant.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
English Premier League: Arsenal vs Manchester United
English Premier League: Manchester United Vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Harry Maguire holds his face after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

2/9
English Premier League: Manchester United Vs Arsenal
English Premier League: Arsenal vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Fans of Arsenal celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

3/9
English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal vs Manchester United
English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester United Vs Arsenal | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Manchester United's Matheus Cunha, right, appears dejected as Arsenal's Gabriel celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

4/9
English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester United Vs Arsenal
English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Arsenal's William Saliba, left, challenges Manchester United's Matheus Cunha during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

5/9
Premier League Soccer Match: Manchester United Vs Arsenal
Premier League Soccer Match: Arsenal vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori scores his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

6/9
Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal vs Manchester United
Premier League 2025-26: Manchester United Vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Arsenal's William Saliba, ceter right, challenges Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

7/9
Premier League 2025-26: Manchester United Vs Arsenal
Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Arsenal's Ben White, left, challenges Manchester United's Matheus Cunha during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

8/9
Premier League Soccer Match: Arsenal vs Manchester United
Premier League Soccer Match: Manchester United Vs Arsenal | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres, right, and Manchester United's Matthijs de Ligt battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

9/9
Britain Soccer Premier League: Arsenal vs Manchester United
Britain Soccer Premier League: Manchester United Vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, right, challenges Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

