Egypt 1-0 South Africa, AFCON: Salah Penalty Sees EGY Qualify For Knockout Stage

Mohamed Salah scored again on Friday as Egypt’s 10 men held on to beat South Africa 1-0 to reach the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations. Salah, who secured the Pharaohs’ opening win with a stoppage-time strike against Zimbabwe on Monday, did it again in Agadir and his penalty before the break secured progression from Group B. But South Africa should arguably have been given a penalty in stoppage time when Yasser Ibrahim blocked a shot with his arm. After a long delay, the referee decided against awarding the spot kick after consulting video replays and Ibrahim sank to the ground in relief.

P
Photo Webdesk
Egypt Vs South Africa AFCON Africa Cup of Nations-Mohamed Salah
Egypt's Mohamed Salah and Egypt's Trézéguet celebrate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations group B soccer match between Egypt and South Africa in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
1/10
Egypt Vs South Africa AFCON Africa Cup of Nations-
Egypt national team celebrate with the fans after winning the Africa Cup of Nations group B soccer match between Egypt and South Africa in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
2/10
Egypt Vs South Africa AFCON Africa Cup of Nations-Mohamed Salah
Egypt's Mohamed Salah is challenged by South Africa's Teboho Mokoena during the Africa Cup of Nations group B soccer match between Egypt and South Africa in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
3/10
Egypt Vs South Africa AFCON Africa Cup of Nations-Evidence Makgopa
South Africa's Evidence Makgopa, right, and Egypt's Ramy Rabiaa compete for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations group B soccer match between Egypt and South Africa in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
4/10
Egypt Vs South Africa AFCON Africa Cup of Nations-Emam Ashour
Egypt's Emam Ashour and South Africa's Mbekezeli Mbokazi compete for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations group B soccer match between Egypt and South Africa in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
5/10
Egypt Vs South Africa AFCON Africa Cup of Nations-Aubrey Modiba
South Africa's Aubrey Modiba is challenged by Egypt's Mohamed Salah during the Africa Cup of Nations group B soccer match between Egypt and South Africa in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
6/10
Egypt Vs South Africa AFCON Africa Cup of Nations-Teboho Mokoena
South Africa's Teboho Mokoena is challenged by Egypt's Ahmed Zizo during the Africa Cup of Nations group B soccer match between Egypt and South Africa in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
7/10
Egypt Vs South Africa AFCON Africa Cup of Nations-Mbekezeli Mbokazi
South Africa's Mbekezeli Mbokazi is challenged by Egypt's Mohamed Salah during the Africa Cup of Nations group B soccer match between Egypt and South Africa in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
8/10
Egypt Vs South Africa AFCON Africa Cup of Nations-Trézéguet
Egypt's Trézéguet is challenged by South Africa's Khuliso Mudau during the Africa Cup of Nations group B soccer match between Egypt and South Africa in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
9/10
Egypt Vs South Africa AFCON Africa Cup of Nations-Mohamed Sobhy
Egypt's goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhy clears the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations group B soccer match between Egypt and South Africa in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
10/10
Egypt Vs South Africa AFCON Africa Cup of Nations-Egypt fans
Egypt fans support their team during the Africa Cup of Nations group B soccer match between Egypt and South Africa in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
