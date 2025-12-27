Egypt 1-0 South Africa, AFCON: Salah Penalty Sees EGY Qualify For Knockout Stage
Mohamed Salah scored again on Friday as Egypt’s 10 men held on to beat South Africa 1-0 to reach the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations. Salah, who secured the Pharaohs’ opening win with a stoppage-time strike against Zimbabwe on Monday, did it again in Agadir and his penalty before the break secured progression from Group B. But South Africa should arguably have been given a penalty in stoppage time when Yasser Ibrahim blocked a shot with his arm. After a long delay, the referee decided against awarding the spot kick after consulting video replays and Ibrahim sank to the ground in relief.
