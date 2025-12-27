NBA: San Antonio Spurs Beat Oklahoma City Thunder 117-102 For Eighth Straight Win
De'Aaron Fox scored 29 points, and the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-102 on Friday (December 26, 2025) for their third win over the defending NBA champs in the past two weeks. The Spurs also defeated the Thunder in an NBA Cup semifinal on December 13 and in San Antonio on Wednesday. The teams meet again on January 13 in Oklahoma City. Victor Wembanyama had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Stephon Castle had 19 points and seven assists for the Spurs (23-7). It was San Antonio's eighth straight win and Oklahoma City's first home loss of the season.
