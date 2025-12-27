English Premier League: Patrick Dorgu's Sole Effort Helps Manchester United Edge Past Newcastle United At Old Trafford
In what was an absolutely cagey Boxing Day encounter at Old Trafford, Manchester United secured a vital 1-0 victory over Newcastle United, moving up to 5th in the English Premier League table. Despite missing the injured Bruno Fernandes and several stars away at AFCON, Ruben Amorim’s tactical shift to a back four proved fruitful. The breakthrough came in the 24th minute when Patrick Dorgu netted his first goal for the club with a sensational left-footed volley following a long throw-in. Newcastle dominated the second half, with Lewis Hall hitting the crossbar, but the Magpies’ wasteful finishing and a solid performance from young keeper Senne Lammens ensured the Red Devils held on for the festive three points. Watch some of the best pictures from the match.
