Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Tim David's Composure Guides HBH To Close Victory

Hobart Hurricanes beat Perth Scorchers on match number 12 of the Big Bash League
Tim David played out a composed man of the match winning knock
Catch the full match report
In a Boxing Day thriller at Perth Stadium, the Hobart Hurricanes secured a hard-fought 4-wicket victory over the Perth Scorchers to remain firm at 2nd in the Big Bash League points table.
After choosing to bat first, the Scorchers struggled to find their rhythm that had helped them post 257 in their previous outing. Finn Allen provided a solid foundation with a top-scoring 43, but the Hurricanes’ disciplined bowling attack, led by Rishad Hossain and Riley Meredith, kept the home side in check.
Laurie Evans and Nick Hobson scored 20 runs each as the home side were restricted to only 150 at the loss of 8 wickets. This total felt 20 runs short on a typically fast Perth surface.
In the 2nd innings, Tim David anchored the chase with his composed performance, scoring 42 off 28 to become the man of the match.
Despite battling a slight hamstring pull during his innings, David battered the bowlers like he always does, and also utilized the power surge very well to swing the momentum back towards Hobart.
The Hurricanes needed 6 runs entering the final over and they managed to add up the remaining runs to finish at 153 at the loss of 6 wickets. The loss marks back-to-back defeats for the Scorchers, who now drop to fourth in the standings.
Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, BBL 2025-26: Toss Update
Hobart Hurricanes won the toss opted to bowl first.
Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, BBL 2025-26: Playing XI
Hobart Hurricanes (Playing XI): Mitchell Owen, Tim Ward, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ben McDermott(w), Tim David, Macalister Wright, Rehan Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis(c), Rishad Hossain, Riley Meredith
Perth Scorchers (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Finn Allen(w), Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner(c), Laurie Evans, Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Joel Paris, Brody Couch, Mahli Beardman
Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, BBL 2025-26: Live Streaming
Match number 12 of the BBL season 15 between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on television screens.
Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, BBL 2025-26: Squads
Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh, Finn Allen(w), Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner(c), Laurie Evans, Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Brody Couch, Mahli Beardman, Sam Fanning, Joel Curtis, Bryce Jackson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, David Payne
Hobart Hurricanes: Mitchell Owen, Tim Ward, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Ben McDermott, Rehan Ahmed, Matthew Wade(w), Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis(c), Rishad Hossain, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Jackson Bird, Will Prestwidge