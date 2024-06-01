Timothy Hays David is an Australian cricketer who played for the Singapore national cricket team between 2019 and 2020 before switching allegiance to Australia in 2022. He was part of the Australian team’s squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup. He has played for various T20 franchise teams. He made his international debut for Singapore in July 2019 and played 14 T20Is making his debut for Australia in 2022 against India.

David's performances for Singapore caught the eye of the Hobart Hurricanes. They signed him for the 2020-21 BBL season. This move proved fruitful, as David thrived in Tasmania. His explosive batting and handy off-spin bowling contributed significantly to the Hurricanes' success.

Following his BBL exploits, David secured a place in the Lahore Qalandars squad for the Pakistan Super League (PSL). This exposure to another high-profile T20 league further enhanced his reputation. He also made a strong impression in the UK's T20 Blast competition. This international experience solidified his reputation as a dangerous T20 specialist.

Early 2022 marked a turning point in David's career. The Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League (IPL), acquired him for a staggering AUD$1.5 million at the auction. He finished the tournament with the highest strike rate (216.27) for a player with a minimum of 50 balls faced.

David's exceptional IPL performance coincided with a change in his international allegiance. Having qualified under ICC eligibility rules, he switched to represent Australia in September 2022. He made his debut against India in Mohali and immediately made an impact. In just his third T20I for Australia, he smashed a blistering 54 runs off 27 balls against India in Hyderabad.

While David's rise to the Australian isn't without challenges. He faces the task of establishing himself within a team boasting established stars like Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis.

Another factor to consider is David's limited experience in international cricket compared to his seasoned Australian teammates.

David's bowling, while handy, hasn't been a focal point of his game. The effectiveness of his off-spin against top-flight international batsmen remains to be seen.