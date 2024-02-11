Sports

AUS vs WI: Glenn Maxwell Registers His 5th T20I Hundred, Equals Rohit Sharma's Record in Adelaide

Maxwell hit his fifth T20I hundred off 49 balls against the West Indies in the second T20I at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 11, 2024

Glenn Maxwell in action against West Indies at the Adelaide Oval. Photo: X/mufaddal_vohra
info-icon

Aussie hard-hitter Glenn Maxwell turned up the heat in Adelaide Oval on February 11, Sunday with a blistering 55-ball 120 in the second T20I against West Indies. By doing so, Maxwell has equalled the record held by Rohit Sharma with the most number of T20I tons by slamming his fifth. (IND Vs AUS Live Blog | More Cricket News)

Speaking after his innings, Maxwell said, "It was good fun, that's for sure. Always good batting here, we saw in the Big Bash how good the wickets were during the tournament. The wicket was nice and true. I have always rely on my hand speed, worked for me today. Give myself the best chance always. My parents are here as well. Nice to play a positive knock."

Opting to bowl first, West Indies were in with a chance when they plucked the wickets of David Warner (22) and Josh Inglis (4). However, Maxwell and Tim David (31) blasted the Men from the Caribbean to all corners of The Adelaide Oval with some power-hitting.

Jason Holder plucked two wickets whereas Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd scalped one each. Maxwell's innings included 12 fours and eight maximums.

Speaking about Rohit, the Indian skipper had become the first player to score five tons in T20Is after he smashed 121 against Afghanistan in the third and final T20 match on January 17. The list now sees the Hitman and Maxwell joint-top with five hundreds followed with Suryakumar Yadav (4), and Babar Azam and Colin Munro with three.

Lineups:

Australia: David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Rovman Powell (captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.

