ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Full List Of Squads Announced So Far

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Out of the 20 qualified teams, only India, Oman, Afghanistan, England and Sri Lanka have released their final, provisional and preliminary squads

File photo of Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib celebrating a wicket during the ICC T20 World Cup match against Australia on January 23, 2024.
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka is just around the corner and all the 20 qualified teams have begun their preparations for the showpiece event in February-March.

This marks only the second T20 World Cup to feature 20 teams. India, co-hosting the event with Sri Lanka, enters as the reigning champions with a vastly different squad from the one that lifted the trophy in 2024.

All eyes will be on Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy and how he operates this young side, which has been sensational since the overhaul in June 2024. Under Surya's captaincy, the Indian team has not lost a single T20I series.

The Men in Blue also captured the Asia Cup 2025 in the T20I format after beating arch-rivals Pakistan in the finale. The Indians will be majorly challenged by sides like Australia, South Africa, England and New Zealand in the later stages of the tournament.

Surya and co will be facing Namibia, Pakistan, USA and the Netherlands in the Group stage. India's upcoming 5 T20I matches against New Zealand will serve as a very good preparatory series.

Below are all the squads that have been officially announced so far for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

Sri Lanka (preliminary): Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Vinayak Shukla, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmad, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Shah Faisal, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra, Shafiq Jan, Ashish Odedara, Jiten Ramanandi, Hasnain Ali Shah.

England (Provisional): Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (C), Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen Ul Haq, Mohammad Ishaq, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran. Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.

