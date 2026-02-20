Afghanistan Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi Power Afghans' Win
Afghanistan, powered by a belligerent unbeaten half-century by opener Ibrahim Zadran and a fine bowling display by Mohammad Nabi, defeated Canada by 82 runs in an inconsequential ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Group D match in Chennai on Thursday (February 19). Sent in to bat in their final match of the tournament, the Afghans posted a formidable 200 for 4, with Zadran blazing an unbeaten 95 off 56 balls and forging a 95-run third-wicket partnership with Sediqullah Atal (44 off 32). Canada were then restricted to 118 for 8 with Mohammad Nabi (4/7) and Rashid Khan (2/19) taking four and two wickets respectively.
1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
6/12
7/12
8/12
9/12
10/12
11/12
12/12
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE