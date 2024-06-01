Mohammad Nabi is an Afghan cricketer and former captain of the Afghanistan national cricket team. He is an all-rounder who bowls right-arm off-break and bats right-handed. He played a major role in Afghanistan’s rise to the top level of international cricket, playing in both their first One Day International in April 2009 and their first Test match in 2018. He was also part of Afghanistan’s first T20I team which played against Ireland in 2010 and became the fifth captain of Afghanistan’s national team in Twenty20 Internationals. Nabi was also part of Afghanistan’s first T20 World Cup team which played the 2010 ICC World Twenty20. He captained the side during their appearances in the 2014 Asia Cup and the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

In 2003, Nabi made his international debut for the Afghan national team in their first-ever official match against an international side, Zimbabwe. He scored 58 runs in that match, which Afghanistan lost.

In 2009, Nabi played a crucial role in Afghanistan's successful campaign at the 2009 ICC World Cup Qualifier, where they gained One Day International (ODI) status for the first time. He scored 273 runs and took 14 wickets in the tournament.

Nabi's performances helped Afghanistan qualify for their first-ever ICC Cricket World Cup in 2015. He was the leading run-scorer for Afghanistan in the tournament, amassing 349 runs.

In 2017, Nabi achieved a significant milestone when he played Afghanistan's inaugural Test match against India. He scored a vital 24 runs in the first innings and took two wickets in the match.

The following year, Nabi led Afghanistan in their first-ever Test match against India in the newly-constructed Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, India.

Nabi has been a mainstay in the Afghan team across all formats and has played a pivotal role in the team's rise in international cricket. As of May 2024, he has played 134 ODIs, scoring 3,021 runs and taking 139 wickets. In T20Is, he has featured in 99 matches, amassing 1,457 runs and claiming 74 wickets.

Nabi played in the Bangladesh Premier League for the first time in 2013 for the Sylhet Royals. In 2015 edition of the tournament he was part of the Rangpur Riders team. In 2016 he was signed by Chittagong Vikings. He changed to Comilla Victorians in November 2019.

In the 2016 Pakistan Super League, he played for the Quetta Gladiators. He signed with the Karachi Kings in the 2021 Pakistan Super League. He was signed by the Karachi Kings for the 2022 Pakistan Super League.

In the 2017 Indian Premier League, Nabi became the first Afghanistan to be sold in the IPL to Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the January 2018 IPL auction, he was again bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. In February 2022, he was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League tournament.

In September 2018, he was named in Balkh’s squad in the first edition of the Afghanistan Premier League tournament. Nabi played for Leicestershire County Cricket Club in the 2018 t20 Blast. In February 2019, he signed to play for Kent County Cricket Club in the 2019 edition of the competition. He played for the Melbourne Renegades in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 Big Bash league seasons. In July 2020,

He was named in the St Lucia Zouks squad for the 2020 Caribbean Premier League.

Nabi holds the record for the fastest fifty by an Afghan cricketer in Twenty20 Internationals. During the 2018 Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against the West Indies, he became the first bowler for Afghanistan to take 100 wickets in One Day Internationals. In August 2018, during Afghanistan’s tour of Ireland, he became the first cricketer for Afghanistan to play in 100 ODI matches.