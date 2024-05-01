ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rashid Khan To Lead Afghanistan As 15-Member Squad Announced

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have announced their 15-player squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 starting in June with star spinner Rashid Khan set to lead the team. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
There was no spot for Hashmatullah Shahidi, who led the side at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, whereas Karim Janat, Mohammad Ishaq, and Noor Ahmad were added in the squad after missing out on the 2022 edition.
Other notable additions to the squad are Nangyal Kharoti and Mohammad Ishaq. Kharoti, a left-arm spinner by trade, made his international debut against Ireland earlier this year where he scalped five wickets in three T20Is at an economy of 5.90.
Advertisement
Ishaq is a wicketkeeper-batter and was part of Afghanistan's 2020 and 2022 U-19 World Cup squads.
The other four batters in the squad are - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran and Ishaq but the selectors have also added all-rounders in the form of Rashid, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat and Kharote.
Rashid's side are part of Group C, and will kick-start their campaign against Uganda on June 3. Other teams in the group are New Zealand, West Indies and Papua New Guinea.
Advertisement
Afghanistan 2024 T20 World Cup squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.
Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi.