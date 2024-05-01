Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rashid Khan To Lead Afghanistan As 15-Member Squad Announced

Afghanistan Cricket team have announced their 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and will have star player Rashid Khan leading them at the tournament

Advertisement

File
T20 World Cup 2024: Rashid Khan will lead Afghanistan after they announced their 15-member squad. Photo: File
info_icon

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have announced their 15-player squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 starting in June with star spinner Rashid Khan set to lead the team. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

There was no spot for Hashmatullah Shahidi, who led the side at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, whereas Karim Janat, Mohammad Ishaq, and Noor Ahmad were added in the squad after missing out on the 2022 edition.

Other notable additions to the squad are Nangyal Kharoti and Mohammad Ishaq. Kharoti, a left-arm spinner by trade, made his international debut against Ireland earlier this year where he scalped five wickets in three T20Is at an economy of 5.90.

Advertisement

Ishaq is a wicketkeeper-batter and was part of Afghanistan's 2020 and 2022 U-19 World Cup squads.

Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan, left, and teammate Noor Ahmad celebrate their team's victory during the Indian Premier League cricket match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. - AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav
RR Vs GT, IPL 2024: Rashid Khan Hands Rajasthan Royals Their First Defeat Of This Season

BY PTI

The other four batters in the squad are - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran and Ishaq but the selectors have also added all-rounders in the form of Rashid, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat and Kharote.

Rashid's side are part of Group C, and will kick-start their campaign against Uganda on June 3. Other teams in the group are New Zealand, West Indies and Papua New Guinea.

Advertisement

Afghanistan 2024 T20 World Cup squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures
  2. In Adivasi Hamlets Of Maharashtra's Raigad, People Claim Rights Over Jungle and Jameen
  3. ICC T20 WC: Smith, Fraser-McGurk Miss Out As Aussies Reveal Squad
  4. Shreya Ghoshal Drops Selfies With Sunidhi Chauhan To 'Break The Internet'; Fans Say 'Too Much Talent In A Frame'
  5. Sports News LIVE: Indian Badminton Men's Team To Take On Indonesia In Thomas Cup
  6. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: SIT Notice To Prajwal Revanna In Alleged 'Sex Tapes' Case; Dalvir Singh Goldy Joins AAP Day After Quitting Congress
  7. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  8. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India