Nigeria Vs Tunisia Highlights, AFCON 2025: Osimhen Stars As Super Eagles Beat Spirited TUN In Fez

Nigeria Vs Tunisia, Africa Cup of Nations 2025: Tournament favourites, Nigeria fought off late fightback from Tunisia to win 3-2 at the CAF 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), as it happened

Outlook Sports Desk
Nigeria
Victor Osimhen scored a rare Africa Cup of Nations goal and Nigeria booked its place in the knockout stage with an ultimately nervy 3-2 win over Tunisia on Saturday. The Super Eagles almost squandered a three-goal lead as Montassar Talbi pulled a goal back in the 74th minute and Ali Abdi converted a penalty in the 87th. Catch the highlights and updates here
LIVE UPDATES

Nigeria vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Match Details

  • Location: Fes, Morocco

  • Stadium: Fez Stadium

  • Date: Sunday, December 28

  • Kick-off Time: 1:30 a.m. IST

Nigeria vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Head-to-Head

Total matches: 17

Nigeria won: 6

Tunisia won: 5

Draws: 6

Nigeria vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Team News

NIG XI: Stanley Nwabali; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi; Frank Onyeka, Wilfried Ndidi, Alex Iwobi; Ademola Lookman; Victor Osimhen, Akor Adams

TUN XI: Aymen Dahmen; Yan Valery, Dylan Bronn, Montassar Talbi, Ali Abdi; Ferjani Sassi, Elyes Skhiri, Ben Romdhanel; Hannibal Mejbri, Elias Achouri, Hazem Mastouri

Nigeria vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: KO

Seconds away from kick-off as captains pose with the refs as the coin toss is done. Kick-off as Tunisia get things underway from right to left.

Nigeria vs Tunisia 1'

Nigeria vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Both Teams Going For It

It's a very intense battle between the two sides in early proceedings. Both teams are not giving away anything and limiting the spaces.

Nigeria 0-0 Tunisia 7'

Nigeria vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Osimhen Fluffs His Lines

What a chance for the Super Eagles! Victor Osimhen puts his header over the bar as Tunisia heave a sigh of relief. A great ball in from the right by Akor Adams but the Galatasaray striker cannot hit into the net.

Nigeria 0-0 Tunisia 8'

Nigeria vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Super Eagles Eyeing First Goal

TUN are finding themselves under the cosh with NGA building attack after attack. Pressure is built from the likes of Iwobi and Lookman but their finishing is lot to be desired.

Nigeria 0-0 Tunisia 15'

Nigeria vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: TUN Yet To Fire

Such has been Nigeria's dominance that Tunisia have barely had the ball in the other half.

Nigeria 0-0 Tunisia 21'

Nigeria vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: TUN Not Allowing Any Inch Of Space

Tunisia are sitting so deep in their half, that they have not allowed any inch of space to the NGA attackers. The Super Eagles have to play sideways passes to get into the box but TUN are heading away all the crosses that have been sent into their box.

Nigeria 0-0 Tunisia 27'

Nigeria vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Osimhen Injury Worry

Osimhen seems to have pulled up but the NGA striker is getting treated on the sidelines. That remains a worry for the Super Eagles and remains to be seen if he continues the rest of the game.

Nigeria 0-0 Tunisia 30'

Nigeria vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: TUN Finally Come To Life

Tunisia finally come to life with Abdi delivering a ball over the top to Mastouri on the right side of the box. Mastouri tries to chip a ball over to the goal area, with the ball eventually going out for a left-side corner. Mejbri pings one in to the box, with Osimhen heading it away.

Nigeria 0-0 Tunisia 36'

Nigeria vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Mejbri Proving To Be TUN's X-Factor

Mejbri provides the service once more from the left side but nothing happens. The Burnley man has been great so far in this tourney and is showing his worth yet again tonight.

Nigeria 0-0 Tunisia 39'

Nigeria vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Osimhen Scores And Then Says Towards TUN Bench

Osimhen finally has his goal at this 2025 AFCON Cup! The Nigerian forward heads his side into the lead with a superb goal and then has to say something towards the Tunisian bench. Heated exchange and gets booked too!

Nigeria 1-0 Tunisia 44'

Nigeria vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: HT

Nigeria 1-0 Tunisia

Nigeria vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Second Half Starting

Action begins as Nigeria look to get things underway against Tunisia.

Nigeria 1-0 Tunisia 46'

Nigeria vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Ndidi Adds Second

Well, well Nigeria add a second and it's the captain Wilfried Ndidi who heads in from a corner. Lookman picks out Ndidi, who heads it easily past Dahmen into goal.

Nigeria 2-0 Tunisia 50'

Nigeria vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: How Will TUN Respond?

Two goals down and Tunisia find themselves in a spot of bother. Goals in either half has not helped them one bit and they need to score quick or else the result would slip away from them.

Nigeria 2-0 Tunisia 56'

Nigeria vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: TUN Sub

Tunisia make a substitution, with Sebastian Tounekti replacing Romdhane.

Nigeria 2-0 Tunisia 62'

Nigeria vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Lookman Adds Third

Super Eagles have sealed this game! Iwobi releases Osimhen on the right and the forward tees up to the Atalanta forward Lookman, who makes no mistake and puts it past the TUN net and make it 3-0!

Nigeria 3-0 Tunisia 67'

Nigeria vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: TUN On The Scoresheet

Tunisia finally get on the scoresheet via Gharbi, who flicks it on towards the far post. Mejbri with the free-kick and Gharbi heads in to give them something to cheer.

Nigeria 3-1 Tunisia 75'

Nigeria vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Goal Has Changed TUN's Mood

Tunisia look a different outfit since their goal as they build pressure on the NGA goal. Back to back corners but Super Eagles see it out comfortably.

Nigeria 3-1 Tunisia 80'

Nigeria vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: TUN Win A Penalty!

Osayi battles for an aerial ball in the box, but ended up getting an arm to it. The ref goes to the VAR screen to check and points to the spot. Hear the noise from the TUN fans.

Nigeria 3-1 Tunisia 85'

Nigeria vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: TUN Goal

Ali Al-Abdi buries it and it's game on! Wow, what an end to this game.

Nigeria 3-2 Tunisia 86'

Nigeria vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Seven Mins Added

Super Eagles are seven mins away from claiming a win but Tunisia will be happy seeing that board go up. Gives them ample time to stage a comeback after being 0-3 down.

Nigeria 3-2 Tunisia 90+1'

Nigeria vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Sassi Heads Wide

Game on inchs and millimetres. Nigeria have a chance to bury the game but cannot do it whereas Tunisia go on to the other end and skipper Sassi heads in but is inches wide. What a finish this is!

Nigeria 3-2 Tunisia 90+3'

Nigeria vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: FT

Ref blows the whistle and Super Eagles hang on to their win with a 3-2 victory over Tunisia.

