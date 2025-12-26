All-Round Indian Women Thrash Sri Lanka By Eight Wickets In 3rd T20I, Clinch Series 3-0

IND-W won toss, opted to bowl first against SL-W in third T20I
Renuka Thakur, Deepti Sharma starred with ball to limit Sri Lanka to 112 runs
Shafali Verma hit unbeaten fifty to take India to series-sealing win
A strong showing with bat and ball from India powered them to a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the third women's T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday (December 26, 2025). The hosts thus clasped their hands on the five-match series 3-0, with two games to spare.
Fast bowler Renuka Singh (4/21) produced a four-wicket haul on comeback, while all-rounder Deepti Sharma (3/18) sent back three Lankan batters to help India limit Sri Lanka to a paltry 112 for seven. Shafali Verma (79 not out) then dazzled with a brisk unbeaten fifty as India gunned down the target in 13.2 overs.
Deepti's three-wicket haul made her the joint-highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals alongside Megan Schutt of Australia. Deepti has taken 131 matches to get to 151 scalps at an average of 18.73 and strike rate of 18.43, while Schutt took eight games less to reach the figure at an average of 17.70 and strike rate of 16.57.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur earlier won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka.
The home team made two changes, bringing in Renuka and Deepti in place of Sneh Rana and Arundhati Reddy, both of whom were rested.
India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Women's T20I: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nimesha Madushani, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Imesha Dulani, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Malki Madara
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani
India Vs Sri Lanka T20I Series: Live Streaming Info
Where to watch India women vs Sri Lanka women T20I series?
The T20I series will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.