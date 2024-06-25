Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final Berth A 'Dream' For Afghanistan, Admits Captain Rashid Khan

While Afghanistan will go into the semi-finals as underdogs, Rashid sees no reason why they cannot go even further

Rashid Khan and Gulbadin Naib celebrate Afghanistan reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals.
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan hopes the team's "dream" run to the T20 World Cup semi-finals will serve as an inspiration to young people across the country. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Afghanistan will face South Africa in their first World Cup semi-final on Wednesday after edging out Australia to escape the Super 8s with an eight-run win over Bangladesh.

This is Afghanistan's seventh participation at the T20 World Cup, with the first three all ending in the group stage before they reached the Super 10s in 2016 and the Super 12s in 2021 and 2022.

Speaking after finishing with figures of 4-23 in Monday's dramatic, rain-affected win over Bangladesh, Rashid said: "I think the semi-final is going to be a massive, massive inspiration for the youngsters back home in Afghanistan. 

"We have done it at under-19 level, but at this level we haven't done that. Even the Super 8s was the first time for us. It's an unbelievable feeling. 

Ibrahim Zadran (left) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz bat during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match. - Photo: ICC
T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Final Points Table: Updated Standings After Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Clash

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"It's like a dream for us. It's all about the way we had started the tournament. The belief came when we beat New Zealand [in the second group match].

"I don't have any words to describe my feelings. Definitely back home everyone is so, so happy about this."

While Afghanistan will go into the semi-finals as underdogs, Rashid sees no reason why they cannot go even further.

Afghanistan celebrate their win over Bangladesh at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super Eights in Saint Vincent on Tuesday (June 25). - Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Rashid Khan & Co Beat Tigers, Knock Australia Out

BY Bhuvan Gupta

"We are capable, as long we keep things very simple, and I think in the whole competition so far we kept things simple," he said. 

"There were some tough times but we didn't let ourselves down and we always tried to come back stronger."

