Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Enzo Fernandez Late Show Snatches A Point For Blues

Erling Haaland had earlier hit the woodwork, but despite creating plenty of promising openings after the interval, City could not make those moments count

Enzo Fernandez
Enzo Fernandez celebrates his equaliser
Summary
  • Enzo Fernandez's late leveller saw City slip up against Chelsea at the Etihad

  • The draw meant Arsenal gain a six-point advantage over City in PL title race

  • Blues about to appoint Liam Rosenior as Enzo Maresca's replacement

Enzo Fernandez was the hero for managerless Chelsea, who put Enzo Maresca's departure behind them to draw 1-1 with Manchester City.

Sunday's Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium came just three days after Chelsea parted company with Maresca in a shock move.

While Liam Rosenior is reportedly a frontrunner to take charge, Calum McFarlane was tasked with overseeing the trip to face City, who were aiming to close the gap on leaders Arsenal.

Instead, City are now six points back from the Gunners after Fernandez bundled home in the 94th minute.

Pep Guardiola's team had taken the lead in the 42nd minute via Tijjani Reijnders, who thundered in a brutal left-footed finish.

They were punished when a second-string defence, rocked by an injury to Josko Gvardiol, failed to clear Malo Gusto's cross, with Fernandez on hand to finish at the second attempt.

Data Debrief: Fired up Fernandez delivers

Fernandez has now netted six goals in the league this term, equalling his total from last season, and while Cole Palmer struggled to get into the game against his former club (managing only one shot and failing to create a chance), the Argentine shone in midfield.

With three shots, Fernandez trailed only Haaland (five) in that metric, while he led the Chelsea team for touches in the opposition box (four) and chances created (two).

City had 14 shots, but only managed to accumulate 0.99 expected goals. Chelsea, meanwhile, tallied up 1.73 xG from their eight attempts, suggesting they created a higher calibre of chances.

