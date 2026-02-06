Arsenal Showed Chelsea Lack Of Respect In EFL Cup Semi-final, Claims Blues Boss Liam Rosenior

Ahead of their second-leg tie against Arsenal, Rosenior was seen angrily shouting at some of those on the Gunners' side of the pitch

Liam Rosenior believes Arsenal showed Chelsea a lack of respect during the warm-ups of their EFL Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Ahead of their second-leg tie against Arsenal, Rosenior was seen angrily shouting at some of those on the Gunners' side of the pitch.

Chelsea, who trailed 3-2 from the first leg, went on to lose the match at the Emirates, with Kai Havertz netting a 97th-minute winner against his former side to send Arsenal to the final.

But ahead of Chelsea's Premier League match against Wolves on Saturday, Rosenior noted that he took issue with the incident as Arsenal were encroaching on his side's space.

"It wasn't the players," said Rosenior. "When you warm up, you have your half and the other team have their half.

"I've never asked my team or coaches to encroach on the opposition's territory. In that moment, I didn't think it was right where they were operating; they were affecting our warm-up.

"I asked them, maybe not politely, to make sure they stay in their half. I'm not here to have mind games; it's just what I think is right and respectful. Hopefully, we respect that and other teams do too.

"There are certain etiquettes in football.

"I don't have an issue with anyone at Arsenal Football Club. [Arsenal manager] Mikel [Arteta] is someone I've got so much respect for. It was just in that moment; I didn't think that respect was shown to my team."

Chelsea have won six of their eight matches in all competitions since Rosenior took over, with both of his defeats coming to Arsenal. 

