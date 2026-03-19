Barca 7-2 Newcastle, UCL: Barca Through To QFs As Magpies Make Tame Exit
Barcelona tore apart Newcastle in a thrilling 7-2 win Wednesday to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals and extend Spanish clubs’ dominance over England this month. Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski each scored twice and Fermín López finished a slick, scything move as Barcelona surged in the second half after the teams went toe-to-toe before the break. Tied at 1-1 after the first leg in Newcastle, Barcelona went ahead twice in the first 20 minutes and twice Newcastle soon leveled with rare goals from Anthony Elanga.
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