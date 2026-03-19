Barca 7-2 Newcastle, UCL: Barca Through To QFs As Magpies Make Tame Exit

Barcelona tore apart Newcastle in a thrilling 7-2 win Wednesday to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals and extend Spanish clubs’ dominance over England this month. Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski each scored twice and Fermín López finished a slick, scything move as Barcelona surged in the second half after the teams went toe-to-toe before the break. Tied at 1-1 after the first leg in Newcastle, Barcelona went ahead twice in the first 20 minutes and twice Newcastle soon leveled with rare goals from Anthony Elanga.

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FC Barcelona VS Newcastle United FC Champions League Soccer-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring a penalty, his side's third goal during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Newcastle United FC in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona VS Newcastle United FC Champions League Soccer-
Newcastle players applaud the fans of their team after the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Newcastle United FC in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona VS Newcastle United FC Champions League Soccer-Aaron Ramsdale
Newcastle's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, bottom, saves a ball after Barcelona's Ferran Torres attempt to score during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Newcastle United FC in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona VS Newcastle United FC Champions League Soccer-Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski , second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's sixth goal during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Newcastle United FC in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona VS Newcastle United FC Champions League Soccer-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal controls the ball during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Newcastle United FC in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona VS Newcastle United FC Champions League Soccer-Fermin Lopez
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Newcastle United FC in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona VS Newcastle United FC Champions League Soccer-
Newcastle players react after their second goal during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Newcastle United FC in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona VS Newcastle United FC Champions League Soccer-Marc Bernal
Barcelona's Marc Bernal celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Newcastle United FC in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona VS Newcastle United FC Champions League Soccer-Raphinha
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Newcastle United FC in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona VS Newcastle United FC Champions League Soccer-Malick Thiaw
Newcastle's Malick Thiaw, right, and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski fight for the ball during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Newcastle United FC in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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