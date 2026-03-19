Mojtaba Khamenei says US, Israel 'will pay' for Ali Larijani's death: 'Every drop of blood has its due'

Khamenei said those responsible “will pay”, stressing that justice will be delivered for Larijani’s death.
Iran confirmed Larijani was killed in an air strike near Tehran during escalating hostilities involving the US and Israel.
Larijani, a powerful political figure and former nuclear negotiator, leaves behind uncertainty in Iran’s decision-making, with officials vowing a decisive response.
Mojtaba Khamenei has warned that the United States and Israel will face consequences following the killing of Ali Larijani, a senior figure in Iran’s national security establishment.
In a statement, Khamenei said those responsible would be held accountable, stressing that such actions would only strengthen Iran rather than weaken it. He described Larijani as an influential and respected figure, whose death reflected both his significance and the hostility of Iran’s adversaries. Khamenei also expressed deep sorrow over the loss, extending condolences to Larijani’s family and colleagues.
"Such acts of terror only reflect the enemies' hostility and will strengthen the resolve of the Islamic nation. Undoubtedly, justice will be served," he said in a statement.
In his statement, Mojtaba claimed that Larijani was a "learned, far-sighted, intelligent" individual with diverse experiences in many fields. He said that the assassination of such an individual showed how important he was and the "hatred of the enemies of Islam towards him".
Iran confirmed that Larijani was killed during ongoing hostilities involving the US and Israel. Reports indicate he died in an air strike while visiting a family residence near Tehran. Israeli officials had earlier suggested that senior Iranian security figures were targeted as part of efforts to undermine the country’s leadership.
He threatened "anti-Islamists" and said, "Shedding this blood at the foot of the tree of the Islamic system only makes it stronger, and of course, every blood has a price that the criminal murderers of the martyrs must pay soon."
Concluding his statement, he offered his condolences to Larijani's wife, children, brother and other relatives.
Larijani, aged 67, was widely regarded as a key power broker within Iran. Over the years, he held several prominent roles, including leading Iran’s national security apparatus and acting as a chief nuclear negotiator. Known for his strategic insight and political experience, he maintained close ties with the country’s leadership.
His death is likely to deepen uncertainty within Iran’s political system, potentially affecting decision-making at a critical time. Iranian authorities have vowed a firm response, with senior military officials indicating that retaliation would be decisive.