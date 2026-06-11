Made in India: First Indigenous Airbus C-295 Completes Maiden Test Flight

What makes C295 special?

Airbus positions the C295 as a versatile transport aircraft which can carry up to nine tons of payload or around 70 personnel while cruising at a maximum speed of 480 kmph. The aircraft is powered by two Pratt & Whitney turboprop engines which can take it up to heights of around 30,000 feet. The aircraft can take off, in a limited time, from varied terrain including sandy or grassy airstrips or unpaved land too.