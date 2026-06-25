DGCA Penalises ATC, Air India Crew After Flight Strays Into Pakistan

P
PTI
Published at:

The DGCA has initiated interim action against an Amritsar ATC and Air India crew after flight AI479 briefly entered Pakistan airspace during a go-around.

DGCA Penalises ATC, Air India Crew After Flight Strays Into Pakistan
DGCA Penalises ATC, Air India Crew After Flight Strays Into Pakistan
Summary of this article

  • The Directorate General of Civil Aviation initiated interim action against an Amritsar air traffic controller and the Air India operating crew.

  • Air India flight AI479 from Delhi to Amritsar briefly crossed into restricted Pakistan airspace during a go-around manoeuvre on Monday night.

  • The aircraft, registered as VT-PPV, was instructed to hold due to a runway inspection following a bird strike at Amritsar airport.

An Air India plane operating a flight from the national capital strayed into the Pakistan airspace on Monday night while manoeuvring a go-around at the Amritsar airport.

Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday said interim action has been taken against the air traffic controller in Amritsar and also the airline's operating crew for non-reporting of the event.

In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said the incident has been reported to the regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally.

DGCA said that after the aircraft commenced approach during radar vectoring, it briefly entered the Pakistan airspace.

"The event was coordinated with Pakistan ATC Authorities. The aircraft finally diverted to Delhi and safely landed at Delhi," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

Pakistan has closed its airspace for Indian airlines since April 2025.

According to Air India, the crew operating flight AI479 from Delhi to Amritsar on 22 June had marginally infringed on the Pakistan airspace while manoeuvring a go-around at Amritsar airport.

Related Content
The developments follow a series of maritime strikes last week in which three merchant ships carrying Indian crews came under US attack off the coast of Oman, triggering sharp diplomatic protests from New Delhi. - File Photo; Representative image
Noida Airport Begins Passenger Flights; First Flight From Lucknow - Representative Image
Maiden Test Flight of C295 made in India - Airbus Defence
Beyond the Tragedy: Families of AI 171 Crash Victims Grapple with Flight Fears, Anxiety - Photo: X/CISF

A source said the incident happened at a little past 8 pm on Monday when the aircraft had to go around at the Amritsar airport.

In the statement, DGCA said Air India aircraft VT-PPV, during approach, was asked to hold due to runway inspection after a bird strike incident.

DGCA did not specify the actions taken against the air traffic controller and the operating crew.

The source said that almost an hour after returning to the national capital, the aircraft again took off for Amritsar and landed there after 10 pm.

Details about the number of passengers onboard the plane could not be ascertained. 

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories