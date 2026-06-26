Four decades on, Canada’s Intelligence Agency Finally Names Khalistani's for 1985 Air India Bombing

The belated admission comes as diplomatic relations between Canada and India remains strained. The previous Canadian administration, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, had clashed with the Indian government over the issue, particularly after Trudeau accused Indian officials of being linked to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an Indian-designated terrorist, in June 2023. The accusations led to a breakdown in ties, with India expelling six Canadian diplomats in October 2024.