Indian Seafarers Killed In US Strike: Bodies Of Two Crew Members Repatriated From Oman

The mortal remains of Indian seafarers Aditya Sharma and Shivanand Chaurasiya were successfully repatriated to India on Wednesday following a fatal US strike off the Oman coast.
A group of 21 rescued Indian crew members from the same targeted vessel, the Palau-flagged MT Settebello, safely returned to the country on Tuesday.
New Delhi has launched strong diplomatic protests, with Prime Minister Modi raising maritime safety at the G7 summit ahead of bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump.
The mortal remains of two of the three Indian seafarers killed in a recent US strike on a commercial vessel off the Oman coast were repatriated to India on Wednesday, official sources confirmed.
The repatriation of the deceased crew members comes just a day after 21 rescued Indian seafarers from the same Palau-flagged vessel, MT Settebello, safely returned to the country. The developments follow a series of maritime strikes last week in which three merchant ships carrying Indian crews came under US attack off the coast of Oman, triggering sharp diplomatic protests from New Delhi.
"The mortal remains of Mr Aditya Sharma and Mr Shivanand Chaurasiya, who tragically lost their lives in the attack on MT Settebello, have been repatriated to India," the Indian Embassy in Muscat announced on X, PTI reported. The Indian mission added, "Our heartfelt condolences remain with their families during this difficult time."
However, the embassy did not provide any immediate details regarding the repatriation of the body of the third deceased Indian seafarer, identified as Patnala Suresh.
According to PTI, the MT Settebello was one of three merchant vessels targeted in the US strikes. While the other two ships saw their crews successfully rescued without fatalities, the attack on MT Settebello resulted in the three Indian casualties.
The incidents have sparked a significant diplomatic row between New Delhi and Washington. Following the attacks, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks twice within a single week to register a strong official protest over the strikes on commercial vessels manned by Indian nationals.
The escalating issue has also reached the highest political levels. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the matter during an outreach session at the G7 summit, asserting that all nations must ensure maritime routes remain secure and that seafarers are permitted to perform their duties without fear, Reported PTI.
The Prime Minister raised these concerns just a day ahead of his scheduled bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump, where the safety of Indian ocean-going transit is expected to be discussed.
(With inputs from PTI)