PM Modi Indonesia Visit: India To Support EVMs, Export Astra Missiles To Indonesia

India is expected to support the development of Indonesia-specific EVMs and export Astra air-to-air missiles.
The two countries are set to expand cooperation in critical minerals, BrahMos support and the joint development of Sabang port.
PM Modi's July 6–8 Indonesia visit aims to strengthen the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across defence and maritime sectors.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Indonesia is expected to result in a series of developments across defence, maritime cooperation, election technology and critical minerals, as New Delhi and Jakarta seek to deepen their strategic partnership.
The visit, taking place from July 6 to 8 at the invitation of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, is expected to further strengthen the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2018. According to ANI, defence cooperation and maritime coordination are among the key areas on the agenda, alongside efforts to expand collaboration in several priority sectors.
According to sources cited by ANI, India will support the development of Indonesia-specific electronic voting machines (EVMs), in what is seen as an endorsement of India's election management model.
Indonesia has also decided to import India's Astra air-to-air missiles following the demonstrated performance of Indian missile capabilities during Operation Sindoor.
To strengthen the critical minerals supply chains, India will invest in the manufacture of steel, nickel and rare earth permanent magnets in Indonesia.
Indonesia is also expanding its BrahMos inventory, with India set to provide additional batteries to support the missile system, according to the sources.
The two countries are also expected to jointly develop Sabang port, which overlooks the Strait of Malacca and is about 100 miles from India's Great Nicobar port project, the sources added.
Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi signed the guestbook after meeting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Istana Merdeka, the Presidential Palace. The two leaders were seen shaking hands and exchanging cordial smiles.
Prime Minister Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival in Jakarta, marking the start of his official state visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and strategic cooperation between the two countries, ANI reported.
"Prime Minister @narendramodi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at the Istana Merdeka, the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. The visit marks a significant step in advancing the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening new avenues for cooperation across priority sectors while reinforcing the deep trust, shared values and enduring friendship that bind the two countries," the MEA said in a post on X.
PM Modi also thanked Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for the reception, saying, "Thank you for the warm welcome at the Istana Merdeka."
According to ANI, the Prime Minister arrived in Indonesia on Monday for the first leg of his three-nation diplomatic tour. His aircraft was escorted by Indonesian Air Force fighter jets after entering Indonesian airspace before he was formally received at the airport by President Prabowo. A traditional cultural dance performance also formed part of the welcome ceremony.
The visit marks Prime Minister Modi's fourth trip to Indonesia and the first bilateral visit between the two countries since their relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.
The high-level engagement is expected to provide further momentum to the partnership, with bilateral defence and maritime coordination featuring prominently on the agenda. Security ties between New Delhi and Jakarta have grown in recent years through regular high-level exchanges, joint military manoeuvres, defence industry cooperation and Indonesia's acquisition of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.
(With inputs from ANI)