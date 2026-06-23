Japan PM Sanae Takaichi To Visit Delhi In July For Modi Bilateral Talks

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will arrive in Delhi on 1 July for a three-day official visit featuring bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The high-level discussions in the capital will primarily target regional stability alongside collaboration in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, automobiles, and defence.
A major business delegation of 50 Japanese executives from Suzuki, Toyota Tsusho, and Itochu will accompany Takaichi to deepen bilateral economic ties.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on 1 July for her inaugural official visit to India, commencing a three-day trip focused on reinforcing bilateral relations. During the visit, Takaichi will hold high-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a pivotal moment in the partnership between the two Asian economies.
According to Wion, officials indicated that the brevity of the trip was necessitated by the ongoing session of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, which left only a narrow window for the prime minister's international travel. Despite the tight timeframe, the itinerary is designed to maximise engagement on critical economic, technological, and strategic fronts.
Wion reported that the discussions will primarily centre on boosting defence ties, enhancing supply-chain resilience, and collaborating on semiconductor manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and the automobile sector, driven by shared concerns over regional stability in the Indo-Pacific.
Takaichi, who became Japan’s first female prime minister after assuming office in late 2025, is a close ally of the late Shinzo Abe. Her administration has consistently prioritised the expansion of the "Special Strategic and Global Partnership" with New Delhi, building directly upon foundational initiatives like the Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next Decade.
Underscoring the economic weight of the visit, a large corporate delegation of approximately 50 Japanese business executives will accompany the prime minister. This delegation includes senior leaders from major corporations such as Suzuki, Toyota Tsusho, and Itochu.
According to Wion, the visit occurs against a backdrop of steadily deepening economic links, with Japan remaining one of India’s most significant development partners through extensive investments in high-speed rail, infrastructure projects, and manufacturing. Furthermore, both nations continue to ramp up their geopolitical collaboration in the region, particularly through their shared membership in the Quad grouping.
(With inputs from WION)