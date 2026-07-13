Houthis Accuse Saudi Arabia Of Airstrikes On Sanaa Airport

Houthis accuse Saudi Arabia of airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport aimed at blocking an Iranian civilian flight.
Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree declares end to de-escalation phase and warns of retaliation against Saudi targets.
Saudi Arabia has not commented; incident occurs amid ongoing Yemen conflict and regional tensions
Yemen’s Houthi movement on July 13, 2026 accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out multiple airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree stated that the strikes represented “unjust aggression” and marked the end of the de-escalation phase between the two sides. The group warned that Saudi Arabia would bear full responsibility for the consequences.
According to Houthi statements, the airstrikes targeted the airport in the Houthi-controlled capital to prevent an Iranian civilian aircraft from landing. The plane reportedly carried over 200 stranded, wounded, and sick Yemeni citizens. Saree claimed Houthi forces had earlier confronted Saudi warplanes attempting to infiltrate Yemeni airspace for the same purpose. The Iranian flight ultimately diverted and landed at Hodeidah Airport instead.
Saudi Arabia has not publicly confirmed or denied involvement in any strikes on Sanaa airport on this date. The accusations come amid longstanding tensions in the Yemen conflict, where a Saudi-led coalition has been involved since 2015 supporting the internationally recognized government against the Houthis. A fragile truce and de-escalation efforts have been in place in recent periods, with periodic violations reported by both sides.
The Houthi Foreign Ministry described the alleged attack as opening a new phase of confrontation and held Riyadh responsible for any escalation. Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi separately indicated that Saudi airports and vital infrastructure could become targets in retaliation. This rhetoric echoes previous warnings issued by the group in early July 2026, when they threatened Saudi airports and assets over alleged airspace violations linked to the Iranian flight.
The Sanaa airport has faced operational challenges for years due to the ongoing conflict. Previous incidents include strikes by the Saudi-led coalition on airport facilities, often justified as targeting military assets used by Houthis for drone launches. Houthi forces have repeatedly used the airport area for military purposes, according to coalition reports. The latest claims arise against a backdrop of regional volatility, including Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and responses from various international actors.
No immediate independent verification of damage at Sanaa airport or casualties from the alleged strikes was available in initial reports. Yemen’s civil aviation authorities under Houthi control have not issued detailed statements on flight disruptions beyond the diversion. The incident highlights the fragile nature of ceasefires in Yemen and the persistent involvement of external actors, particularly Iran’s support for the Houthis and Saudi Arabia’s security concerns.
Analysts monitoring the region note that such accusations often precede heightened military posturing. The Houthis have conducted cross-border attacks into Saudi territory in the past, while the kingdom has maintained airstrikes and defensive measures. Diplomatic efforts to broker a lasting peace in Yemen, mediated by parties including Oman and the United Nations, could face new obstacles if the claims are substantiated or lead to retaliatory actions.