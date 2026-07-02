PCB To Build Modern Cricket Stadium In Saudi Arabia, Mohsin Naqvi Signs Agreement With SACF Chief In Jeddah

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PTI
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PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and his SACF counterpart have signed a strategic agreement, according to which the former will build a modern cricket stadium in Saudi Arabia, to make the Gulf nation's vision of hosting international cricket matches and big events a reality

PCB-SACF sign agreement
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi signs an agreement with SACF chief to build a world-class cricket stadium in Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • PCB has signed a strategic agreement with SACF to build a modern stadium in Saudi Arabia in accordance with ICC standards

  • The agreement requires both the boards to jointly work on infrastructure development, technical expertise, stadium planning and operational standards

  • PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and his Saudi Arabia counterpart, Saud bin Mishal bin Mohammad Al Saud signed the agreement in Jeddah

  • It is being as a stepping stone towards holding international matches in Saudi Arabia in future

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday inked an agreement with Saudi Arabia to build a modern cricket stadium in Jeddah.

The agreement was signed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) chief Saud bin Mishal bin Mohammad Al Saud.

"For the first time in history, a strategic agreement has been signed between the PCB and the SACF for the construction of a modern cricket stadium in Jeddah," the PCB said in a statement on 'X'.

"The PCB will build a cricket stadium as per international standards and with state-of-the-art facilities. All the facilities will be according to the standards of the International Cricket Council (ICC)."

The statement further said that the two boards would jointly work on infrastructure development, technical expertise, stadium planning and operational standards.

It said the project would play a key role in enabling Saudi Arabia to host international cricket matches and big events, adding the project would also support the Gulf country’s 2030 vision.

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"The project is a milestone for the promotion of cricket in Saudi Arabia," Naqvi, who is currently in Saudi Arabi, was quoted as saying.

"The partnership will bring the cricket community together and become a lasting legacy," he said.

Meanwhile, state-run PTV reported that Naqvi also met with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud and the two reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen security cooperation between the two countries.

A memorandum of understanding on security cooperation was signed between the two countries, reflecting a strong strategic cooperation.

Naqvi also visited the Unified Security Operations Center (911) in Riyadh, where he assessed the “communication system for security institutions and modern technology”, reported PTV.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have strong ties and last year signed a defence pact to defend each other in case of attack by a third country.

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