PCB Introduces New Format based Contracts, Gives Test Stars Top Billing

PCB announces new track-based central contracts for Pakistani cricketers
Test cricketers placed in Track A will be the highest-paid, while those playing only T20Is will be in Track B
The contracts will be renewed only after adherence to required performance and fitness standards
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has introduced a new central contracts system for its players with the contracts now being given on the basis of specialist categories in all three formats of the game.
Instead of the usual A, B, C, D categories, the PCB has introduced a system where Track A will include players who are red ball specialists. Track B and C will include white ball ODI and T20 players and Track D will have only T20 and franchise cricket specialists.
The PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, flanked by white ball head coach, Mike Hesson said at a media briefing that emphasis had been laid on improving the financial benefits for the players who are only in red ball category so they don't feel deprived.
Naqvi also said the contracts were devised after much discussions to keep up with the demands of modern-day cricket.
He said that now each player would be given a clear pathway in his category and he would know what is expected of him.
"The players contracts would only be renewed if they come up to all required performance and fitness standards," he said.
The PCB chief also said that in order to ensure complete transparency and merit in selection matters now all selections would be made 85 percent on data analysis and 15 percent on the recommendation of national selectors.
He added this was a way to ensure no deserving player got ignored.