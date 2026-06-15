PCB Introduces New Format based Contracts, Gives Test Stars Top Billing

P
PTI
Published at:

PCB scrapped old category-based contracts and introduced new format-based contracts, with Test cricketers being the highest-paid category, while those playing only T20Is are put in the lowest

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi press conference
PCB brings new central contract format for Pakistan cricketers with a push to revive Test cricket. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Summary of this article

  • PCB announces new track-based central contracts for Pakistani cricketers

  • Test cricketers placed in Track A will be the highest-paid, while those playing only T20Is will be in Track B

  • The contracts will be renewed only after adherence to required performance and fitness standards

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has introduced a new central contracts system for its players with the contracts now being given on the basis of specialist categories in all three formats of the game.

Instead of the usual A, B, C, D categories, the PCB has introduced a system where Track A will include players who are red ball specialists. Track B and C will include white ball ODI and T20 players and Track D will have only T20 and franchise cricket specialists.

The PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, flanked by white ball head coach, Mike Hesson said at a media briefing that emphasis had been laid on improving the financial benefits for the players who are only in red ball category so they don't feel deprived.

Naqvi also said the contracts were devised after much discussions to keep up with the demands of modern-day cricket.

He said that now each player would be given a clear pathway in his category and he would know what is expected of him.

"The players contracts would only be renewed if they come up to all required performance and fitness standards," he said.

Related Content
Shaheen Shah Afridi faces major setback, selectors want the skipper to focus on white-ball format - Photo: X | Farid Khan
Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi in Dhaka, Bangladesh - Photo: X | Farid Khan
Pakistan Cricket Board is mulling sacking head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and captain Shan Masood from their positions after a 0-2 loss to Bangladesh. - Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi meets BCB officials in Dhaka to gain support to counter The Big Three in ICC. - Photo: X | Farid Khan

The PCB chief also said that in order to ensure complete transparency and merit in selection matters now all selections would be made 85 percent on data analysis and 15 percent on the recommendation of national selectors.

He added this was a way to ensure no deserving player got ignored.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories