'Pakistan's Pace Shake Up' : Shaheen Shah Afridi's Test Future In Doubts Ahead Of WI And ENG Assignments

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The left-arm pacer is reportedly not in contention for Pakistan's upcoming Test tours of the West Indies and England as selectors weigh changes to the red-ball setup.

shaheen afridi
Shaheen Shah Afridi faces major setback, selectors want the skipper to focus on white-ball format Photo: X | Farid Khan

Pakistan's experienced fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is unlikely to be picked for the forthcoming Tests in the West Indies and England this year to manage his workload and he is not pleased with the situation.

Pakistan will play Tests in Tarouba (from July 25) and Port of Spain (from August 2) during the Caribbean tour before travelling to England where they are scheduled to play a three-Test series, starting August 19.

Shaheen, 26, leads the national ODI squad.

"The selectors and management believe that it is better if Shaheen’s workload is managed and he focusses more on white-ball cricket from here on," one source said.

The source also confirmed that the fast bowler himself was not happy with this thinking as he is still young and is keen to play more Test matches.

Shaheen, who has played 34 Tests for his 126 wickets, has in contrast appeared in 77 ODIs and 103 T20 Internationals since his debut back in 2018.

Is 'Workload Management' an excuse by the PCB?

The selectors have already been keeping him out of the Test side for sometime now and since December, 2023 Shaheen has played in just 7 Tests although Pakistan during this period competed in 16 five-day games.

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Another source said that the white ball head coach, Mike Hesson had also backed the decision to manage the workload of Shaheen who recently led his team to a 2-1 win over Australia in the home ODI series.

The source said that the selectors had decided to give other pace bowlers, who have been performing well in domestic cricket, more chances to play in Test matches notably Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Abbas, and Khurrum Shehzad.

Pakistan's biggest problem in recent times has been a shortage of genuine pacers, who can clock 140kph and it has seen them struggle badly in Tests. It also forced them to prepare slow turning tracks at home.

Also Read: Shan Masood and Sarfaraz Khan's future with PCB at stake

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