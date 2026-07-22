Rahmat shah takes over afghanistan odi and test captaincy after shahidi steps down

Rahmat Shah Takes Charge As Afghanistan's New ODI And Test Captain

P PTI Published at: 22 July 2026 10:51 pm

Vice-captain Rahmat Shah has been named as the new ODI and Test captain of Afghanistan, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz being his deputy, after Hashmatullah Shahidi decided to step down from the role

P PTI Published at: 22 July 2026 10:51 pm

Rahmat Shah has been appointed as Afghanistan's new skipper after Hashmatullah Shahidi steps down | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup