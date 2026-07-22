J-K: Omar Interacts with Shop Owners Affected by Budgam Flash Flood; Assures Compensation

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday visited Beerwah town in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district where a shopping complex was washed away in flash floods a day ago.
Abdullah interacted with affected shopkeepers and promised adequate compensation to those who had permitted commercial establishments in the complex.
Massive flash floods triggered by torrential rainfall struck Beerwah on Tuesday afternoon, causing widespread devastation, washing away a shopping complex and around two dozen shops, and damaging public infrastructure.
During his visit, Abdullah said he has asked owners and tenants of the shops to bring relevant documents to the deputy commissioner's office so that their compensation application can be processed. "Those who were operating shops here with valid permissions will be provided compensation and every assistance from the government." Abdullah said the shopkeepers have demanded temporary relocation of their shops and permission to rebuild their establishments.
"I have told them that in this regard, we will first need to conduct an inspection through the R&B (roads and buildings) department to determine whether there is any danger, as these shops are situated on the riverbank. If the R&B department declares these shops safe, we can assure something for the shopkeepers. They would also need permission to rebuild their shops here, and we will take action on that too," he said.
Regarding the terror attack in Anantnag, the chief minister said a brave police officer sacrificed his life for the country in the attack. "We deeply regret this. We are not seeing such cowardly attacks for the first time, but we will not be weakened by these attacks, nor will those who carry out the attacks succeed in their intentions." Abdullah said he has faith that the security forces will conduct necessary operations to bring those responsible for the attack to justice.
The chief minister refused to be drawn into any political comment on the incident. "Today, on this occasion, when we have not even buried our brave hero yet, making any political statement would be irresponsible and wrong on my part. So today, I will only offer my tributes to him," he added.