A Biker, Drummer, Admirer Of Margaret Thatcher - Sanae Takaichi Set To Become Japan’s First Woman PM

In a historic moment for Japan, veteran politician Sanae Takaichi has won the leadership race of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), paving the way for her to become the country’s first female prime minister.
A long-time conservative voice in Japanese politics, 64-year-old Takaichi is known for her hardline views on national security, economic protectionism, and immigration. Her rise signals a shift toward a more assertive and nationalist approach within the LDP.
Takaichi has pledged to strengthen Japan’s economic resilience by tightening immigration controls, reinforcing defense policies, and continuing monetary easing — a legacy of her late mentor Shinzo Abe’s “Abenomics.” She has also suggested she would not hesitate to challenge trade terms with allies like the United States if she believes Japan’s interests are at risk.
An admirer of Britain’s Margaret Thatcher, Takaichi has cultivated an “Iron Lady” image — disciplined, decisive, and unapologetically nationalist. Once a motorcycle enthusiast and heavy metal drummer, she entered politics under Abe’s guidance, sharing his ambition to revise Japan’s post-war pacifist constitution.
Her regular visits to the Yasukuni Shrine, which honors Japan’s war dead including convicted war criminals, have drawn criticism from China and South Korea. Still, she has defended the visits as a matter of national pride.
Although her ascent represents a landmark for gender representation, Takaichi is not regarded as a feminist figure. She opposes legal reforms that would allow married couples to retain separate surnames, a long-debated issue in Japan.
Takaichi has promised a more gender-balanced cabinet, aiming for “Nordic levels” of female representation. However, analysts believe her leadership may not bring deeper structural changes for women in politics.
As she prepares to assume office, Takaichi faces major challenges — from economic stagnation and inflation to declining public trust in the LDP following recent scandals. Her assertive tone and nationalist agenda may energize conservative voters, but maintaining broader support will be her biggest test.
If confirmed by parliament, Sanae Takaichi will make history — not only as Japan’s first woman prime minister but also as a leader seeking to redefine Japan’s role in an increasingly uncertain world.