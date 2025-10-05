A Biker, Drummer, Admirer Of Margaret Thatcher - Sanae Takaichi Set To Become Japan’s First Woman PM

Once a motorcycle enthusiast and heavy metal drummer, she entered politics under Abe’s guidance, sharing his ambition to revise Japan’s post-war pacifist constitution.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sanae Takaichi
Although her ascent represents a landmark for gender representation, Takaichi is not regarded as a feminist figure. She opposes legal reforms that would allow married couples to retain separate surnames, a long-debated issue in Japan. Photo: X.com
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sanae Takaichi has won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership race, positioning her to become Japan’s first woman prime minister.

  • Known for her nationalist and conservative stance, she plans to tighten immigration controls, boost defense, and continue Shinzo Abe’s economic policies.

  • While her rise marks a milestone for gender representation, critics say her views on women’s rights and social reform remain traditional.

In a historic moment for Japan, veteran politician Sanae Takaichi has won the leadership race of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), paving the way for her to become the country’s first female prime minister.

A long-time conservative voice in Japanese politics, 64-year-old Takaichi is known for her hardline views on national security, economic protectionism, and immigration. Her rise signals a shift toward a more assertive and nationalist approach within the LDP.

Takaichi has pledged to strengthen Japan’s economic resilience by tightening immigration controls, reinforcing defense policies, and continuing monetary easing — a legacy of her late mentor Shinzo Abe’s “Abenomics.” She has also suggested she would not hesitate to challenge trade terms with allies like the United States if she believes Japan’s interests are at risk.

An admirer of Britain’s Margaret Thatcher, Takaichi has cultivated an “Iron Lady” image — disciplined, decisive, and unapologetically nationalist. Once a motorcycle enthusiast and heavy metal drummer, she entered politics under Abe’s guidance, sharing his ambition to revise Japan’s post-war pacifist constitution.

Her regular visits to the Yasukuni Shrine, which honors Japan’s war dead including convicted war criminals, have drawn criticism from China and South Korea. Still, she has defended the visits as a matter of national pride.

Related Content
Related Content

Although her ascent represents a landmark for gender representation, Takaichi is not regarded as a feminist figure. She opposes legal reforms that would allow married couples to retain separate surnames, a long-debated issue in Japan.

Takaichi has promised a more gender-balanced cabinet, aiming for “Nordic levels” of female representation. However, analysts believe her leadership may not bring deeper structural changes for women in politics.

As she prepares to assume office, Takaichi faces major challenges — from economic stagnation and inflation to declining public trust in the LDP following recent scandals. Her assertive tone and nationalist agenda may energize conservative voters, but maintaining broader support will be her biggest test.

If confirmed by parliament, Sanae Takaichi will make history — not only as Japan’s first woman prime minister but also as a leader seeking to redefine Japan’s role in an increasingly uncertain world.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan Prediction, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  2. Mohammad Kaif Slams BCCI’s Timing Of Rohit Sharma’s Removal As India’s ODI Captain - Watch

  3. India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India’s Squad For Australia Tour 2025: Gill Replaces Rohit As Captain, Kohli Returns

  5. Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Era Comes To An End: A Look Into His Key Stats And Memorable Moments As India’s ODI Skipper

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. Day In Pics: October 04, 2025

  3. The Strike In Kuttanad That Made History

  4. Talks Of Secular Front In Jammu And Kashmir To Take On BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls

  5. Kejriwal Alleges Goa Congress Chief Runs Mining Firm with CM Sawant’s Backing

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Karnataka State Film Awards: Rakshit Shetty, Archana Jois Win Top Honours, Doddahatti Boregowda Bags Best Film

  4. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir End After Government, Demonstrators Reach Agreement

  2. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  3. Pakistan Offers US Investors Port Project on Arabian Sea: Report

  4. Bomb Explosion In Pakistan’s Khyber District School Injures Four Students

  5. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra