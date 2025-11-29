Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Varma-Fatima Sana Shaikh Starrer Has A Slow Start

Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 1: Here's how much Vijay Varma-Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer earned on the day of release.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Gustaakh Ishq box office collection day 1
Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Gustaakh Ishq has a slow start Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gustaakh Ishq hit the theatres on Friday with Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein.

  • The romantic drama got a slow start at only Rs 50 lakhs.

  • Gustaakh Ishq starred Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles.

Gustaakh Ishq box office collection: Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pahle Jaisa, starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles, hit the screens this Friday. It clashed with Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein, which is also a romantic drama. Gustaakh Ishq, which marks the debut of fashion designer Manish Malhotra as a producer, didn't perform very well on the first day of its release.

Gustaakh Ishq box office collection day 1

As per Sacnilk, the film opened in theatres at just Rs 50 lakhs in India. The film had an overall 8.61% Hindi occupancy on Friday. The occupancy rate remained steady during the morning, afternoon and evening shows, but gained momentum during the night shows with an occupancy of 20.96%.

In terms of city-wise performance, Surat and Chennai topped the chart with an occupancy rate of 23.50% and 21% respectively. The occupancy rate in Mumbai was 10.75% and in Delhi (NCR) was 8%.

Gustaakh Ishq collected Rs 60 lakhs worldwide.

About Gustaakh Ishq

The film is a celebration of old-school love, poetry and shayaris. Set amidst the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab, it is a poignant tale of passion and unspoken desire. It reignites the magic of puraani mohabbat with lingering glances, feelings and soulful music.

Gustaakh Ishq also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi in significant roles.

It has been produced by Manish Malhotra alongside his brother Dinesh Malhotra under Stage5 Production, and is directed by Vibhu Puri.

It recently premiered at the Gala Premiere section at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 24.

Published At:
