Gustaakh Ishq Teaser: Fatima Sana Shaikh-Vijay Varma Starrer Promises To Be A Love Story Of Passion And Unspoken Desire

Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sharib Hashmi, Gustaakh Ishq will release in theatres in November 2025.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Fatima Sana Shaikh Vijay Varma starrer Gustaakh Ishq teaser
Fatima Sana Shaikh-Vijay Varma starrer Gustaakh Ishq teaser out Photo: IMDb
Summary
  • Gustaakh Ishq teaser was unveiled today

  • It marks designer Manish Malhotra's debut production

  • The film will release in theatres in November 2025

Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra's maiden production, Gustaakh Ishq, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Varma and Naseeruddin Shah, is one of the most awaited films of the year. The teaser for the upcoming film was unveiled on Monday (August 25), which gave us a glimpse of a love story of passion and unspoken desire.

Set in the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab, Gustaakh Ishq blends poetry with love. The teaser shows Varma and Shaikh's passionate love story and how they spend lovey-dovey moments together: from enjoying tea dates to romancing in the rain. As every love story faces hurdles, theirs also seems to face disruption.

For the unversed, the film marks their first collaboration together.

Watch Gustaakh Ishq teaser here.

The romantic drama is directed by Vibhu Puri, with music by Vishal Bhardwaj, and lyrics penned by Gulzar. The film has been brought to life by cinematographer Manush Nandan. The film also stars Sharib Hashmi.

Gustaakh Ishq has been produced by Manish Malhotra under his banner, Stage5 Production, alongside his brother Dinesh. On his debut production, the designer said, "My love for cinema began in childhood. The silver screen was my doorway to the world..watching colours, clothes, music, and lifestyles unfold in cinema halls shaped my imagination and inspired me to become a designer."

"Today, stepping into film production feels like my way of giving back to the medium that has given me everything. With Stage5 Production, the journey ahead is about embracing the unexpected; through stories, genres, and films that continue to surprise and inspire," he added.

Earlier, the film was titled Ul Jalool Ishq. It will be out in theatres in November 2025. Gustaakh Ishq's release date is yet to be announced.

