Inspector Zende Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee Is Locked In A Relentless Game Of Cat And Mouse With Jim Sarbh

Did you know who arrested the elusive French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, aka the Swimsuit Killer? Senior inspector Madhukar Zende of the Bombay Police made the famous arrest of Sobhraj in Goa in 1986. Earlier, several films and shows have been made on the serial killer, but less is known about the man who put him behind bars. Netflix has come up with a new film loosely based on the true story, but Charles has become Carl Bhojraj in the comedy thriller.