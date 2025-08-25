Inspector Zende Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee Is Locked In A Relentless Game Of Cat And Mouse With Jim Sarbh

Inspector Zende is led by Manoj Bajpayee who plays Inspector Madhukar Zende
It will release on Netflix on September 5, 2025
The comedy thriller also stars Jim Sarbh and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles
Did you know who arrested the elusive French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, aka the Swimsuit Killer? Senior inspector Madhukar Zende of the Bombay Police made the famous arrest of Sobhraj in Goa in 1986. Earlier, several films and shows have been made on the serial killer, but less is known about the man who put him behind bars. Netflix has come up with a new film loosely based on the true story, but Charles has become Carl Bhojraj in the comedy thriller.
The trailer was unveiled by Netflix on Monday, where Bajpayee is playing Inspector Zende, and it shows his journey to catch 'Swimsuit Killer', Carl Bhojraj (Jim Sarbh), not once but twice.
He is introduced as an instinct-driven cop who cracked impossible cases with grit and gut. The 2-minute and 32-second trailer opens with the news mentioning that Carl has escaped from Delhi's Tihar jail. He has committed 32 murders and has broken out of jail five times.
Bajpayee's Zende, who had nabbed him 15 years ago, is yet again assigned to arrest Carl. He, with his team, goes to Goa with changed identities, and the high-stakes cat-and-mouse race begins, which leads to the dramatic capture of Carl.
Zende's witty banter with his senior officer (Sachin Khedekar) is entertaining. Also, other actors Bhalchandra Kadam, Harish Dudhade, Onkar Raut, Bharat Savale, Nitin Bhajan as Zende’s trusted team bring the best with their humour. Girija Oak and Vaibhav Mangale are also part of the cast.
From the trailer, it seems Inspector Zende will tickle your funny bones for sure.
Watch Inspector Zende trailer here.
Written and directed by Chinmay D Mandlekar and produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut, Inspector Zende will arrive on Netflix on September 5, 2025.