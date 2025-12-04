J&K Cabinet Slashes EWS & RBA Quotas

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, chairing the meeting, described the rationalisation as executed "in the best possible manner" to ensure fairness across sections while fulfilling a key National Conference (NC) election promise. The changes, cutting EWS quota by 7% to 3% and RBA by 3% to 7%—are expected to raise Open Merit to 40% in direct recruitment and nearly 50% under vertical reservations, up from the current 30%.