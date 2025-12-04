J&K Cabinet Slashes EWS & RBA Quotas

EWS down to 3% (–7%), RBA to 7% (–3%); Open Merit rises to 40% jobs/50% vertical from 30%.
Fulfils NC poll promise; accounts for Ladakh exclusion; proposal sent to L-G Sinha for nod.
Addresses 2024 Centre hikes sparking protests; BJP awaits details, PC slams as divisive.
The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet on Wednesday approved a major revision of the reservation policy, reducing quotas for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Residents of Backward Areas (RBA) to increase the Open Merit share, and forwarded the proposal to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for final approval.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, chairing the meeting, described the rationalisation as executed "in the best possible manner" to ensure fairness across sections while fulfilling a key National Conference (NC) election promise. The changes, cutting EWS quota by 7% to 3% and RBA by 3% to 7%—are expected to raise Open Merit to 40% in direct recruitment and nearly 50% under vertical reservations, up from the current 30%.
The decision stems from a Cabinet Sub-Committee's recommendations, factoring in Ladakh's 2019 separation as a Union Territory, which previously inflated RBA claims. Current quotas include 10% each for ST-I, ST-II, RBA, and EWS; 8% for SC and OBC; and 4% for Actual Line of Control/International Border (ALC/IB) areas.
Abdullah refrained from details pending L-G consent, noting extensive consultations to avoid politicisation. The move addresses youth protests over the Centre's 2024 hikes, adding 10% ST-II for Paharis and 8% OBC, that pushed total reservations to 70-80%, squeezing Open Merit.
BJP spokesperson Sunil Sethi deferred comment until public disclosure, while People's Conference's Sajad Gani Lone accused the government of sowing divisions. NC MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, a vocal advocate, could not be reached.