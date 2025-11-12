Terrorism Greatest Threat to Peace and Development, Says J-K LG Manoj Sinha

LG Manoj Sinha termed terrorism the biggest obstacle to peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir.
He paid homage to victims of the Red Fort car blast and urged public cooperation in identifying terror supporters.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday described terrorism as the biggest threat to peace and development and urged people to assist security forces in identifying those supporting terror activities.
Speaking at a function at the Islamic University of Science and Technology in Awantipora, Pulwama district, Sinha expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the Red Fort car blast on November 10.
"I pay homage to the victims of the terror attack near Red Fort on November 10, and express sympathies with their families," he said.
Sinha said it is a fact that terrorism is the biggest threat to peace and development and is its greatest enemy. "It not only spreads hate and violence among the people, but also weakens the brotherhood and unity among the public," he added.
Highlighting the impact of terrorism on the region’s youth, the LG stated, "Today, our youth are fulfilling their aspirations, but the neighbouring country and its supporters, the terror elements, cannot tolerate it. They want to kill your dreams through terror in J-K and the country," he said.
He emphasised the need for collective responsibility to dismantle the terror ecosystem, saying it is the duty of citizens to identify such elements and inform security forces.
The LG noted that Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed substantial peace in recent years. "The people of J-K have tasted peace in the last five-six years, and the number of peace stakeholders in J-K has increased," he added.
(with inputs from PTI)