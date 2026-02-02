J&K Budget Session 2026 Begins: Omar Abdullah To Present UT Budget On February 6

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlights session’s role in reviewing progress and addressing public aspirations amid opposition scrutiny

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
JK Assembly budget session Jammu and Kashmir budget session JK Assembly session begins
Taking Charge: Omar Abdullah speaks during the Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on March 6 Photo: Getty Images; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurates 27-day J&K Budget Session, calls it key for reviewing achievements and future planning.

  • Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to present Union Territory’s 2026-27 budget and 2025-26 supplementary expenditure on February 6.

  • Opposition parties including BJP, PDP and Congress set to question government on poll promises, daily wagers and other public issues.

Jammu and Kashmir's Budget session of the Legislative Assembly began on Monday with an address by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who described it as a key occasion to assess progress and plan ahead.

According to PTI, the 27-day session, spread across three months and featuring double sittings, commenced with Sinha's speech to the House. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also handles the finance portfolio, is set to present the Union Territory's budget on February 6.

"This session holds special significance as it offers an opportunity to reflect on our collective journey, review our achievements, and chart a clear roadmap for the future. It reaffirms shared commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the LG said in his address, PTI reported.

Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather called on all members to cooperate for the smooth functioning of the House in the interest of the public. He noted that preparations were complete, with emphasis on efficient conduct and use of time, adding: "It will be a double sitting."

Congress legislator Tariq Hameed Karra viewed the session as a chance to raise public concerns. BJP MLA Vikram Randwa described it as an opportunity to question the government on budget implementation and election promises.

Related Content
Related Content

This marks the second budget presentation by the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government since it took office on October 16, 2024, following nearly six years of central rule.

The session will end on April 4 and proceed in three phases: the first before Ramzan, with the remaining two after Eid-ul-Fitr in March and April. Ramzan is likely to start on February 18 or 19, depending on moon sighting.

February will include 18 working days, featuring the presentation of the 2026-27 budget and the Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for 2025-26 by the chief minister on February 6. March and April will have five and four days of business, respectively.

Opposition parties, including the BJP, PDP and Congress, plan to challenge the government on election promises and last year's budget commitments. PTI reported that the proceedings are likely to include pointed debates, with the opposition focusing on issues such as regularisation of daily wagers, demolition drives and claims of discrimination, according to officials.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Set To Represent USA In ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Co-Hosts Sri Lanka Announce 15-Man Squad - Check Details

  3. Narayan Jagadeesan Smashes 49-Ball Hundred For India A Against USA In T20 World Cup Warm-Up Clash

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: From BCCI To Politicians - Pakistan's Boycott Row Garners Strong Reactions Within India

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: No India Vs Pakistan Encounter Could Lead To Losses Of 250 Million US Dollars - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026 And The Politics Of Assumed Loyalty

  2. Budget 2026: Higher STT, No FPI Boost Drag Markets

  3. Violent Clash In Kolkata’s Golpark Leaves 2 Injured, 10 Arrested

  4. Priyanka Gandhi Renews Demand For Scheduled Tribe Status For Kunduvadiyan Community

  5. Budget 2026: India Plans Rare Earth Corridors In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Other States To Cut China Dependence

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Bangladesh Court Sentences Sheikh Hasina To 10 Years Jail

  2. Oscar-nominated Mehdi Mahmoudian Arrested In Iran After Condemning Regime, Jafar Panahi Responds

  3. War And Peace In Iran: Will West Asia Witness A Regional Conflict?

  4. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  5. Elon Musk Denies Links To Jeffrey Epstein After Files Show Email Exchanges

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes