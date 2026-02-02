J&K Budget Session 2026 Begins: Omar Abdullah To Present UT Budget On February 6

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurates 27-day J&K Budget Session, calls it key for reviewing achievements and future planning.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to present Union Territory’s 2026-27 budget and 2025-26 supplementary expenditure on February 6.
Opposition parties including BJP, PDP and Congress set to question government on poll promises, daily wagers and other public issues.
Jammu and Kashmir's Budget session of the Legislative Assembly began on Monday with an address by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who described it as a key occasion to assess progress and plan ahead.
According to PTI, the 27-day session, spread across three months and featuring double sittings, commenced with Sinha's speech to the House. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also handles the finance portfolio, is set to present the Union Territory's budget on February 6.
"This session holds special significance as it offers an opportunity to reflect on our collective journey, review our achievements, and chart a clear roadmap for the future. It reaffirms shared commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the LG said in his address, PTI reported.
Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather called on all members to cooperate for the smooth functioning of the House in the interest of the public. He noted that preparations were complete, with emphasis on efficient conduct and use of time, adding: "It will be a double sitting."
Congress legislator Tariq Hameed Karra viewed the session as a chance to raise public concerns. BJP MLA Vikram Randwa described it as an opportunity to question the government on budget implementation and election promises.
This marks the second budget presentation by the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government since it took office on October 16, 2024, following nearly six years of central rule.
The session will end on April 4 and proceed in three phases: the first before Ramzan, with the remaining two after Eid-ul-Fitr in March and April. Ramzan is likely to start on February 18 or 19, depending on moon sighting.
February will include 18 working days, featuring the presentation of the 2026-27 budget and the Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for 2025-26 by the chief minister on February 6. March and April will have five and four days of business, respectively.
Opposition parties, including the BJP, PDP and Congress, plan to challenge the government on election promises and last year's budget commitments. PTI reported that the proceedings are likely to include pointed debates, with the opposition focusing on issues such as regularisation of daily wagers, demolition drives and claims of discrimination, according to officials.
(With inputs from PTI)