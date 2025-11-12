Special Cell Detains Faridabad Based Car-Dealer Who Sold The Car Involved In Delhi Blast

Police have launched a large-scale verification drive, directing all used-car dealers in Delhi and nearby states to review and share recent sales and buyer records.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aftermath of blast near Delhis Red Fort
Charred remains of vehicles at a cordoned off area following a blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Special Cell detained Faridabad car dealer Amit, who allegedly facilitated the sale of the Hyundai i20 used in the Red Fort blast that killed 12 people.

  • Authorities are tracing the car’s ownership chain, examining dealership records and CCTV footage, and coordinating with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Police to detect suspicious transactions.

The Special Cell has detained a Faridabad-based car dealer in connection with the Red Fort blast and directed all second-hand car dealers across Delhi and neighbouring states to verify and share details of recent vehicle sales, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Amit, owner of Royal Car Plaza in Faridabad’s Sector 37, was detained late Monday night with assistance from the Faridabad Police.

He is alleged to have facilitated the sale of the Hyundai i20 used in Monday’s powerful explosion near the Red Fort, which killed 12 people and injured several others.

"Amit is being questioned. The investigation team is tracing the entire chain of ownership of the Hyundai i20 and determining how it reached the suspect's hands. We are verifying who brought the vehicle to his showroom and through whom Dr Umar Nabi came in contact with him," a source said.

Forensic samples have been sent for analysis to a state laboratory in Madhuban, and investigators are examining possible links with other cases across states. - | PTI
NIA To Take Over Probe Into Massive Explosive Haul In Faridabad

BY Outlook News Desk

The Special Cell is examining dealership records, transaction logs, and CCTV footage to identify intermediaries who may have been involved in the sale and transfer of the car.

Related Content
Related Content

Dr Umar Nabi, an assistant professor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, is believed to have been driving the vehicle when it exploded near the Red Fort.

Following the incident, Delhi Police launched an extensive verification drive covering all used-car dealerships operating in and around the national capital.

A senior police officer said all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) across Delhi’s 15 districts have been instructed to hold meetings with car dealers and direct Station House Officers (SHOs) to review sale and purchase records.

A view of the Al-Falah University after 2,900 kg of explosives and inflammable material was recovered from two rented rooms of a Kashmiri doctor earlier this week, in Faridabad, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. (PTI Photo)() - | Photo: PTI
Al Falah University Distances Itself from Arrested Doctors Linked to Delhi Blast

BY Outlook News Desk

"SHOs have been asked to visit car dealerships in their jurisdictions and verify documentation related to recently sold or transferred vehicles. They have also been tasked with collecting details of buyers, especially those from Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and identifying any suspicious transactions," the officer said.

Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Police have also been involved in conducting parallel verifications in adjoining areas, sources said.

The effort aims to identify vehicle purchases made using fake identities or cash transactions that bypass standard verification procedures.

Meanwhile, a meeting with car dealers in Delhi was held to strengthen coordination and ensure compliance with verification norms.

"Dealers were advised to maintain proper sale-purchase records and verify buyer credentials such as Aadhaar, driving licence and address proofs before handing over any vehicle. They were also encouraged to immediately report any suspicious buyers or transactions to the police," said the police officer.

The Special Cell is expected to question more individuals linked to the car’s transaction chain as the investigation into the Red Fort blast continues.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs South Africa A LIVE Score, 1st Unofficial ODI: SA-W Win Toss, Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Falls For 171 As IRE Hit Back With Four Wickets

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates

  4. PAK Vs SL Series: Memories Of 2009 Terrorist Attack As Sri Lanka Players Forced To Stay In Pakistan

  5. South Africa Tour Of India 2025 Guide: Squads, Matches, Live Streaming, Venues, Dates And Timings - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  2. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  3. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Lorenzo Musetti Snatches Win Over Alex De Minaur In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Siddaramaiah Questions Centre On Timing Of Delhi Blast During Bihar Elections

  3. Confident of Win, BJP Orders 501 Kg Laddoos Ahead of Bihar Poll Results

  4. Red Fort Blast Raised in Parliamentary Panel Meet, Chair Declines Discussion

  5. IGI Airport Bomb Threat Hoax Follows Delhi Red Fort Blast

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Iraq's Sudani Secures 'Major Victory' In Parliamentary Election

  2. COP30 Brazil: India Urges Developed Nations To Meet Legal Climate Finance Obligations

  3. Bangladesh: Hasina Sets Conditions For Return, Accuses Yunus Of Degrading Ties With India, Undermining Democracy

  4. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  5. Trump Defends H-1B Visa Programme, Says U.S. Needs Foreign Talent To Fill Skill Gaps

Latest Stories

  1. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  2. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  3. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  4. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  6. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  7. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates