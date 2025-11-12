Special Cell Detains Faridabad Based Car-Dealer Who Sold The Car Involved In Delhi Blast

The Special Cell detained Faridabad car dealer Amit, who allegedly facilitated the sale of the Hyundai i20 used in the Red Fort blast that killed 12 people.
Authorities are tracing the car’s ownership chain, examining dealership records and CCTV footage, and coordinating with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Police to detect suspicious transactions.
The Special Cell has detained a Faridabad-based car dealer in connection with the Red Fort blast and directed all second-hand car dealers across Delhi and neighbouring states to verify and share details of recent vehicle sales, officials said on Wednesday.
According to police sources, Amit, owner of Royal Car Plaza in Faridabad’s Sector 37, was detained late Monday night with assistance from the Faridabad Police.
He is alleged to have facilitated the sale of the Hyundai i20 used in Monday’s powerful explosion near the Red Fort, which killed 12 people and injured several others.
"Amit is being questioned. The investigation team is tracing the entire chain of ownership of the Hyundai i20 and determining how it reached the suspect's hands. We are verifying who brought the vehicle to his showroom and through whom Dr Umar Nabi came in contact with him," a source said.
The Special Cell is examining dealership records, transaction logs, and CCTV footage to identify intermediaries who may have been involved in the sale and transfer of the car.
Dr Umar Nabi, an assistant professor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, is believed to have been driving the vehicle when it exploded near the Red Fort.
Following the incident, Delhi Police launched an extensive verification drive covering all used-car dealerships operating in and around the national capital.
A senior police officer said all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) across Delhi’s 15 districts have been instructed to hold meetings with car dealers and direct Station House Officers (SHOs) to review sale and purchase records.
"SHOs have been asked to visit car dealerships in their jurisdictions and verify documentation related to recently sold or transferred vehicles. They have also been tasked with collecting details of buyers, especially those from Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and identifying any suspicious transactions," the officer said.
Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Police have also been involved in conducting parallel verifications in adjoining areas, sources said.
The effort aims to identify vehicle purchases made using fake identities or cash transactions that bypass standard verification procedures.
Meanwhile, a meeting with car dealers in Delhi was held to strengthen coordination and ensure compliance with verification norms.
"Dealers were advised to maintain proper sale-purchase records and verify buyer credentials such as Aadhaar, driving licence and address proofs before handing over any vehicle. They were also encouraged to immediately report any suspicious buyers or transactions to the police," said the police officer.
The Special Cell is expected to question more individuals linked to the car’s transaction chain as the investigation into the Red Fort blast continues.