NIA To Take Over Probe Into Massive Explosive Haul In Faridabad

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will send a team to Faridabad, Haryana, to take charge of the probe into the recovery of nearly 2,900 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and other explosive materials, along with firearms, from premises linked to two doctors, HT reported.
Local authorities have sealed a biochemistry laboratory and an adjoining toilet block at Al Falah University’s Dhauj campus, where one of the accused was employed. Forensic teams reportedly found traces of ammonium-nitrate-based compounds on lab benches and storage racks.
Initial investigations suggest that the accused may have siphoned chemical compounds from the university’s laboratories over several weeks before storing them in different locations, including Dhauj and Fatehpur Taga. Forensic samples have been sent for analysis to a state laboratory in Madhuban, and investigators are examining possible links with other cases across states.
Earlier, a Kashmiri doctor was arrested in Faridabad after Haryana Police recovered over 360 kg of explosives and weapons from his possession, officials said.
The accused, identified as Sadiq Jamal (35), a resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, was nabbed by the State Special Task Force (STF) from a rented flat in Sector 65.
Acting on intelligence inputs, the STF team raided the premises and seized 360 kg of high-grade explosives (suspected RDX), 50 electronic detonators, 10 pistols, over 100 live cartridges, digital timers, circuits, and wires.
Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur confirmed: "This is one of the largest recoveries in recent times. The material was meant for terror activities in Delhi-NCR region."
Jamal, who practiced medicine in Kashmir, allegedly operated as a key operative for Pakistan-based handlers, receiving consignments via couriers from the Valley. Preliminary interrogation revealed plans to target high-profile events and installations ahead of festivals.