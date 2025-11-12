Red Fort Blast Likely Accidental During Transport Of Explosives, Delhi Police Say

Pulwama-based suspect Umar Nabi was driving the vehicle; NIA takes over investigation amid heightened Delhi security.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Red Fort blast, Delhi blast news, Umar Nabi suspect, Pulwama
Police personnel at the site in the aftermath of the blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi Red Fort blast likely caused by accidental detonation of explosives during transport.

  • Umar Nabi, linked to Pulwama and Faridabad terror module, was driving the car.

  • NIA has taken over the investigation; Delhi remains on high security alert.

Initial investigations into Monday evening’s blast near the Red Fort suggest the explosion may have been "accidentally triggered" while a hastily assembled explosive device was being transported, officials said on Tuesday.

Investigators have focused on Pulwama-based doctor Umar Nabi, who was driving the Hyundai i20 involved in the blast that killed 12 people and had alleged connections to an inter-state terror module recently busted in Faridabad, Haryana, according to Delhi Police sources. PTI reported that a DNA sample was collected from Nabi’s mother to establish the familial link.

“The suspect was likely spooked after the raid in Faridabad which forced him to relocate hastily, increasing the chance of a mishap. The incident appears to have shifted from a suspected suicide attack to an unintended explosion during transport,” a senior police officer said. Officials, however, added that all angles, including a suicide bomber attack, are being probed.

An ambulance arrives at the LNJP Hospital, where victims of the car blast that occurred near the Red Fort have been admitted, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. At least eight people were killed and 24 others suffered injuries in the incident. An ambulance arrives at the LNJP Hospital, where victims of the car blast that occurred near the Red Fort have been admitted, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. At least eight people were killed and 24 others suffered injuries in the incident. - Atul Yadav
After the Red Fort Blast, Grief and Waiting Outside LNJP Hospital

BY Fozia Yasin

Preliminary assessments indicate the improvised explosive device (IED) was incorrectly assembled, which limited the blast’s destructive effect. “The bomb was premature and not fully developed, thus limiting the impact. The explosion did not create a crater and no shrapnel or projectiles were found,” the officer added.

Related Content
Related Content

The Red Fort explosion occurred hours after eight arrests, including three doctors, and the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosives linked to a “white-collar” terror module reportedly associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind across Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory has collected 40 samples from the blast site, including vehicle fragments and human remains, for chemical analysis. PTI reported that a special team has been constituted for the examination.

The Delhi Police FIR termed the incident "a bomb blast," invoking sections relating to conspiracy and punishment for terror attacks under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). While initial reports suggested three occupants in the car, investigations now indicate that Nabi was alone at the time of the explosion.

Delhi Explosion - null
Priyank Kharge Calls Amit Shah 'Most Incompetent Home Minister', Demands Resignation After Red Fort Blast

BY Outlook News Desk

According to police sources, Nabi spent nearly three hours in the Sunehri Masjid parking lot checking updates online about his associates’ arrest in Faridabad. Investigators have traced an 11-hour movement of his vehicle before the blast, which took place near the Red Fort police post after Nabi took a U-turn on Chhata Rail Chowk road.

The i20 car involved had passed through several owners before Nabi repurchased it on October 29, updating its pollution under control (PUC) certificate the same day. Officials said the vehicle’s multiple ownership adds to the suspicion of a premeditated plan.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the blast probe following a review chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PTI reported that the Faridabad arrests include Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, linked to Al-Falah University, where 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was recovered. Shaheen is alleged to have led the women’s recruitment wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed in India.

Investigators indicated that Nabi, from Lethpora in Pulwama, was possibly carrying explosives, including ammonium nitrate, in the vehicle. Delhi Police teams have visited Al-Falah University and detained five to six individuals for questioning, reviewing CCTV footage to trace the accused’s activities prior to the module bust.

Charred remains of vehicles at a cordoned off area following a blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI
After The Blast: Delhi On High Alert Post-Explosion In Red Fort Area

BY Photo Webdesk

Security remained tight near the Red Fort as police and FSL teams continued evidence collection. The FIR stated the explosion propelled the car several feet, damaging the police chowki’s wall and roof, with some body parts found inside the vehicle.

No terror group has claimed responsibility, but Jaish-e-Mohammed is suspected, with authorities also exploring other organisations’ involvement. Preliminary findings suggest the device contained ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, and detonators.

PTI reported that Tariq, from Pulwama, provided the i20 to Nabi and has been arrested. Police, NIA, and intelligence teams have conducted raids across Delhi and Kashmir, detaining four people in Kashmir, two of whom are under joint interrogation for connections to the Delhi blast and the inter-state terror module. Multiple locations in Delhi were also raided, and security has been intensified at airports, railway stations, and bus terminals.

Red Fort metro station remains closed and traffic restrictions are in place. Of the 12 deceased, seven have been identified. Officials said one mutilated body was recovered from the car’s wreckage.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site