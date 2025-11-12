Red Fort Blast Likely Accidental During Transport Of Explosives, Delhi Police Say

Delhi Red Fort blast likely caused by accidental detonation of explosives during transport.
Umar Nabi, linked to Pulwama and Faridabad terror module, was driving the car.
NIA has taken over the investigation; Delhi remains on high security alert.
Initial investigations into Monday evening’s blast near the Red Fort suggest the explosion may have been "accidentally triggered" while a hastily assembled explosive device was being transported, officials said on Tuesday.
Investigators have focused on Pulwama-based doctor Umar Nabi, who was driving the Hyundai i20 involved in the blast that killed 12 people and had alleged connections to an inter-state terror module recently busted in Faridabad, Haryana, according to Delhi Police sources. PTI reported that a DNA sample was collected from Nabi’s mother to establish the familial link.
“The suspect was likely spooked after the raid in Faridabad which forced him to relocate hastily, increasing the chance of a mishap. The incident appears to have shifted from a suspected suicide attack to an unintended explosion during transport,” a senior police officer said. Officials, however, added that all angles, including a suicide bomber attack, are being probed.
Preliminary assessments indicate the improvised explosive device (IED) was incorrectly assembled, which limited the blast’s destructive effect. “The bomb was premature and not fully developed, thus limiting the impact. The explosion did not create a crater and no shrapnel or projectiles were found,” the officer added.
The Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory has collected 40 samples from the blast site, including vehicle fragments and human remains, for chemical analysis. PTI reported that a special team has been constituted for the examination.
The Delhi Police FIR termed the incident "a bomb blast," invoking sections relating to conspiracy and punishment for terror attacks under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). While initial reports suggested three occupants in the car, investigations now indicate that Nabi was alone at the time of the explosion.
According to police sources, Nabi spent nearly three hours in the Sunehri Masjid parking lot checking updates online about his associates’ arrest in Faridabad. Investigators have traced an 11-hour movement of his vehicle before the blast, which took place near the Red Fort police post after Nabi took a U-turn on Chhata Rail Chowk road.
The i20 car involved had passed through several owners before Nabi repurchased it on October 29, updating its pollution under control (PUC) certificate the same day. Officials said the vehicle’s multiple ownership adds to the suspicion of a premeditated plan.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the blast probe following a review chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PTI reported that the Faridabad arrests include Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, linked to Al-Falah University, where 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was recovered. Shaheen is alleged to have led the women’s recruitment wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed in India.
Investigators indicated that Nabi, from Lethpora in Pulwama, was possibly carrying explosives, including ammonium nitrate, in the vehicle. Delhi Police teams have visited Al-Falah University and detained five to six individuals for questioning, reviewing CCTV footage to trace the accused’s activities prior to the module bust.
Security remained tight near the Red Fort as police and FSL teams continued evidence collection. The FIR stated the explosion propelled the car several feet, damaging the police chowki’s wall and roof, with some body parts found inside the vehicle.
No terror group has claimed responsibility, but Jaish-e-Mohammed is suspected, with authorities also exploring other organisations’ involvement. Preliminary findings suggest the device contained ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, and detonators.
PTI reported that Tariq, from Pulwama, provided the i20 to Nabi and has been arrested. Police, NIA, and intelligence teams have conducted raids across Delhi and Kashmir, detaining four people in Kashmir, two of whom are under joint interrogation for connections to the Delhi blast and the inter-state terror module. Multiple locations in Delhi were also raided, and security has been intensified at airports, railway stations, and bus terminals.
Red Fort metro station remains closed and traffic restrictions are in place. Of the 12 deceased, seven have been identified. Officials said one mutilated body was recovered from the car’s wreckage.
(With inputs from PTI)