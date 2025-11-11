After The Blast: Delhi On High Alert Post-Explosion In Red Fort Area
After the explosion in New Delhi’s Red Fort area, Home Minister Amit Shah has said that an investigation is underway, and that India is “not ruling out any possibility.” At least thirteen people are dead and at least 24 are injured on Monday evening when a high-intensity blast hit a moving car outside Gate 1 of Red Fort Metro Station in the Capital, damaging multiple vehicles. Twelve of the deceased were at Lok Nayak Hospital, while one was taken to Delhi Government's Trauma Centre, hospital sources said. Among the bodies, parts of three were received, and one was decapitated. Around 30 people were injured in total, with 20 sustaining minor injuries, five sustaining serious injuries, and approximately three individuals have gone missing from the hospital.
