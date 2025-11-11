National

After The Blast: Delhi On High Alert Post-Explosion In Red Fort Area

After the explosion in New Delhi’s Red Fort area, Home Minister Amit Shah has said that an investigation is underway, and that India is “not ruling out any possibility.” At least thirteen people are dead and at least 24 are injured on Monday evening when a high-intensity blast hit a moving car outside Gate 1 of Red Fort Metro Station in the Capital, damaging multiple vehicles. Twelve of the deceased were at Lok Nayak Hospital, while one was taken to Delhi Government's Trauma Centre, hospital sources said. Among the bodies, parts of three were received, and one was decapitated. Around 30 people were injured in total, with 20 sustaining minor injuries, five sustaining serious injuries, and approximately three individuals have gone missing from the hospital.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aftermath of blast near Delhi's Red Fort
Charred remains of vehicles at a cordoned off area following a blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
1/8
Aftermath Red Fort Explosion
Police personnel at the site in the aftermath of the blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/8
Blast In Parked Car Near Red Fort
A forensic official collects samples from the site in the aftermath of the blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/8
Red Fort Explosion
Charred remains of vehicles amid a cordoned off area following a blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/8
Delhi Red Fort Explosion
Forensic officials collect samples from the site in the aftermath of the blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/8
Blast In A Car Near Red Fort
Charred remains of a cylinder lie on ground following a blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/8
Delhi Lal Quila Metro Station Blast
Forensic officials at the site in the aftermath of the blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/8
Explosion In Car Near Delhis Red Fort
National Security Guard (NSG) commandos at the site in the aftermath of the blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/8
Aftermath Delhi Blast
Police personnel near an area covered with white cloth in view of the blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  2. Ashes 2025: England Assistant Coach Marcus Trescothick Expects Ollie Pope To Stay At Number Three

  3. Sourav Ganguly Questions Selectors For Overlooking Mohammed Shami Despite Strong Form

  4. Shreyas Iyer's Participation For SA ODI Series In Doubt After Oxygen Level Drops - Report

  5. India Vs South Africa: Shubman Gill Spends Long Session; Jaiswal, Sai Too Sweat It Out Ahead Of 1st Test In Kolkata

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  2. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  3. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  4. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

  5. 2025 WTA Finals: Elena Rybakina Sinks Aryna Sabalenka To Win Season Finale

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. What Happened At The Red Fort Blast: 8 Dead, 30 Injured; Amit Shah Says Investigation Exploring All Angles

  3. Vaishno Devi, Uttarakhand, Himachal On High Alert After Red Fort Blast; Delhi Police Invoke UAPA, Explosives Act

  4. Red Fort Explosion News: Police Detains Car Owner; Probe Underway: HMO, Delhi CM After 8 Dead In Red Fort Blast

  5. Car In Delhi Blast Was Hyundai i20 With Haryana Plates, Explosion Towards Rear

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. BBC Chiefs Resign Over Trump Documentary Edit

  4. Ecuador Prison Riots Leave At Least 31 Inmates Dead In Machala

  5. US Government Shutdown Averted After Senate Reaches Bipartisan Deal

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Urges Bihar Voters To Set New Turnout Record In Final Phase Of Polling

  2. Dharmendra Health Update: Esha Deol And Hema Malini Deny Reports Of Actor's Death

  3. PM Modi Visits Bhutan For Fourth King’s 70th Birthday, To Launch Hydropower Project

  4. Red Fort Blast: Two Victims Identified, Identities Of Others Yet To Be Confirmed

  5. Red Fort Blast: Maharashtra and UP on High Alert After Deadly Explosion

  6. Blast Rocks Red Fort; New Delhi On High Alert

  7. Leaders Condemn Red Fort Blast, PM Modi and Amit Shah Take Stock of Situation

  8. Red Fort Explosion News: Police Detains Car Owner; Probe Underway: HMO, Delhi CM After 8 Dead In Red Fort Blast