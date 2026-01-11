Newcastle United 3-3 Bournemouth, FA Cup: Aaron Ramsdale Stars In Dramatic Penalty Shoot-Out Win

Newcastle United produced a thrilling fight-back in their FA Cup third-round tie against AFC Bournemouth, with the contest ultimately ending 3-3 after extra time before the Magpies edged through 7-6 on penalties at St James’ Park. After a goalless first half, Harvey Barnes opened the scoring for Newcastle early in the second period, only for Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and David Brooks to turn the game in their favour. Anthony Gordon’s last-gasp penalty in stoppage time forced extra time, where Barnes scored again before Marcus Tavernier smashed home a late equaliser to set up the shoot-out. In the penalty decider, Aaron Ramsdale was the hero, saving crucial attempts to seal Newcastle’s dramatic progression into the FA Cup fourth round.

FA Cup: Newcastle United vs Bournemouth
Newcastle United players celebrate winning the penalty shoot-out after the FA Cup third round soccer match between Newcastle United and Bournemouth in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
FA Cup: Bournemouth vs Newcastle United
Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes, right, scores their side's third goal of the game in extra time during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Newcastle United and Bournemouth in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
FA Cup 2025-26: Newcastle United vs Bournemouth
Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon scores their side's second goal of the game from the penalty spot during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Newcastle United and Bournemouth in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
FA Cup 2025-26: Bournemouth vs Newcastle United
Bournemouth's David Brooks celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Newcastle United and Bournemouth in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
FA Cup Soccer: Newcastle United vs Bournemouth
Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier, left, and Bournemouth's Amine Adli battle for the ball during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Newcastle United and Bournemouth in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
FA Cup Soccer: Bournemouth vs Newcastle United
Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi shoots under pressure from Newcastle United's Tino Livramento, left, and Sven Botman during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Newcastle United and Bournemouth in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Britain FA Cup Soccer: Newcastle United vs Bournemouth
Bournemouth's Alex Scott shoots at goal during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Newcastle United and Bournemouth in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Britain FA Cup Soccer: Bournemouth vs Newcastle United
Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes, third left, celebrates with team-mates after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Newcastle United and Bournemouth in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
FA Cup Third Round Soccer Match: Newcastle United vs Bournemouth
Bournemouth's Adam Smith, left, and Newcastle United's Tino Livramento battle for the ball during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Newcastle United and Bournemouth in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
FA Cup Third Round Soccer Match: Bournemouth vs Newcastle United
Bournemouth's James Hill, left, and Newcastle United's Joe Willock battle for the ball during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Newcastle United and Bournemouth in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
