Newcastle United 3-3 Bournemouth, FA Cup: Aaron Ramsdale Stars In Dramatic Penalty Shoot-Out Win
Newcastle United produced a thrilling fight-back in their FA Cup third-round tie against AFC Bournemouth, with the contest ultimately ending 3-3 after extra time before the Magpies edged through 7-6 on penalties at St James’ Park. After a goalless first half, Harvey Barnes opened the scoring for Newcastle early in the second period, only for Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and David Brooks to turn the game in their favour. Anthony Gordon’s last-gasp penalty in stoppage time forced extra time, where Barnes scored again before Marcus Tavernier smashed home a late equaliser to set up the shoot-out. In the penalty decider, Aaron Ramsdale was the hero, saving crucial attempts to seal Newcastle’s dramatic progression into the FA Cup fourth round.
