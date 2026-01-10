Sergio Gor Arrives As India-US Ties Fray On Trump's Tariff War

How Gor navigates the tightrope between US commercial demands and the strategic imperative of keeping India close may well determine the future trajectory of relations between the two countries.

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sergio Gor with Modi
Sergio Gor with Modi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The US Supreme Court may soon rule on the legality of Trump’s tariffs

  • Washington wants India to allow large-scale imports of corn, wheat, soy and rice

  • India is in no position to meet US  demands for sweeping market access, particularly in agriculture and dairy

US ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor arrived on Friday at a particularly difficult time in relations between the world’s most populous democracy and its oldest. A close confidant and part of President Donald Trump’s inner circle, Gor struck an upbeat note on landing, posting on X: “Great to be back in India! Incredible opportunities ahead for our two nations!” Yet it is widely acknowledged that he faces an exceptionally tough task in repairing a relationship that is now deeply strained.

Besides India, Gor has also served as special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs since August 2025, giving him responsibility for Pakistan, Afghanistan and the Central Asian republics. For now, however, his primary focus will be India—and the stalled India-US bilateral trade deal that Washington sees as key to putting ties back on track.

A partnership built painstakingly by successive governments on shared democratic values and converging strategic interests, particularly in containing China’s growing clout in Asia, has been badly hit by Trump’s tariff war. Despite talk of an India-US trade agreement since Trump’s first term, and hopes on both sides of finalising it by the autumn of last year, the deal remains unsigned and is unlikely to be concluded unless Washington retreats from what New Delhi sees as a maximalist position.

Related Content
Related Content

In the meantime, Trump has escalated pressure in his customary style, slapping a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods—higher than on any other country—and threatening an extraordinary 500 per cent tariff wall over India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. Such tactics, however, appear unlikely to work. India pushed back strongly against US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s claim that the deal was effectively done but derailed because Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to call Trump. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal pointed out that the two leaders had spoken eight times in 2025 and underlined that India remained committed to a “balanced trade deal”.

India is in no position to meet US negotiators’ demands for sweeping market access, particularly in agriculture and dairy. Washington wants India to allow large-scale imports of corn, wheat, soy and rice—an explosive political issue for any Indian government. Such imports would directly threaten the livelihoods of millions of small and medium farmers in a country where agriculture remains the backbone of the economy. Beyond livelihoods, officials argue, food security is also at stake: if wealthier farmers abandon agriculture due to depressed prices, India’s ability to feed itself could be compromised. The sector is of core national interest, and Modi has publicly pledged, including in his Independence Day address, never to compromise farmers’ interests. Dairy, another sector Washington is keen to access, is equally sensitive, supporting millions of households across rural India.

Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia and China - null
Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

BY Outlook News Desk

New Delhi has already accommodated Trump on several fronts by buying US shale oil, cutting back on Russian energy imports, and purchasing American defence equipment that is often significantly more expensive than alternatives. But Trump is not known for backing down, calculating that India’s dependence on US markets and technology outweighs America’s need for India. Gor, as ambassador-designate, will have to persuade New Delhi to compromise without triggering domestic political backlash, no easy task when Modi, like Trump, must protect a loyal political base.

Sindoor has cost us a reasonably good trade deal,” says former ambassador K.P. Fabian. His view is that had Modi acknowledged Trump as the peacemaker who halted the India-Pakistan confrontation in May, US trade demands might have been softened. Trump, Fabian argues, was angered by Modi’s refusal to credit Washington’s role—unlike Pakistan’s political and military leadership, which openly praised Trump and even floated his name for a Nobel Peace Prize.

However, many analysts believe the relationship can be resurrected. "Notwithstanding the recent tensions in the US-India relations the structural convergence of interests remains an enduring one: constructing a stable balance of power system in Asia and the Indo-Pacific,” says C Raja Mohan, Distinguished Professor of American Studies at the Jindal Global University, Delhi.

“The challenge is to get the subjective elements in Washington and Delhi into a reasonable alignment” he says, adding †hat, “With the arrival of the new US ambassador in Delhi, the stage is set for a major effort to reboot trust between the two leaderships.”

As Gor arrived in New Delhi, attention was also focused on the US Supreme Court, which was expected on Friday to rule on the legality of Trump’s tariffs. The president invoked a 1977 law intended for national emergencies to justify the measures, even as lower courts questioned whether he had overstepped his authority. No ruling was announced. But even if the court eventually strikes down the tariffs, few expect the administration to abandon them easily. Trump has repeatedly defended the measures, imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, arguing that trade deficits threaten the US economy. In a January 2 social media post, he warned that an adverse Supreme Court ruling would be a “terrible blow” to the United States.

How Gor navigates the tightrope between US commercial demands and the strategic imperative of keeping India close may well determine the future trajectory of relations between the two countries.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Defending Champs Look To Recover After Opening Loss

  2. India Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up: Boys In Blue Strike Early After Posting 375-Run Target

  3. Japan Vs Tanzania LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Bakrania’s Gritty 53 Lifts Tanzania To 204/9

  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Ali Raza Grabs His 3rd Wicket As BAN Slip To 152/7

  5. 'Right Where I Have To Be': Shubman Gill Reacts To T20 World Cup Snub; Seeks More Prep Time For Tests

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  2. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  3. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  4. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  5. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Weather Update: Fog, Cold Conditions Intensify; Relief Expected from January 12

  2. 'Unsettling Precedent': I-PAC On ED Raids At Its Premises

  3. No Closure: Ankita Bhandari’s Family Seeks SC Monitored CBI Probe

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. Walking In Freedom: Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman Released From Tihar Jail

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  2. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  3. India, EU Reaffirm Commitment To Early Conclusion Of Free Trade Agreement Talks

  4. Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

  5. US-India Trade Deal Stalled As Modi Didn’t Call Trump: Commerce Secretary Lutnick

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener