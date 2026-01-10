Sergio Gor Arrives As India-US Ties Fray On Trump's Tariff War

India is in no position to meet US negotiators’ demands for sweeping market access, particularly in agriculture and dairy. Washington wants India to allow large-scale imports of corn, wheat, soy and rice—an explosive political issue for any Indian government. Such imports would directly threaten the livelihoods of millions of small and medium farmers in a country where agriculture remains the backbone of the economy. Beyond livelihoods, officials argue, food security is also at stake: if wealthier farmers abandon agriculture due to depressed prices, India’s ability to feed itself could be compromised. The sector is of core national interest, and Modi has publicly pledged, including in his Independence Day address, never to compromise farmers’ interests. Dairy, another sector Washington is keen to access, is equally sensitive, supporting millions of households across rural India.